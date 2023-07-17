Open in App
The Bergen Record

State of the Program: Park Ridge football sustaining a winning culture

By Greg Tartaglia, NorthJersey.com,

1 day ago
Tom Curry Jr. estimates that his Park Ridge football program could have at least three pairs of brothers playing together this fall.

If you factor in 2021 and 2022 graduates, more than a half-dozen sibling pairs have shared the gridiron for the Owls in the past three years.

“A lot has to do with the with the town,” Curry said. “A lot of the kids have bought into the community, to the family dynamic that we’ve produced. And that’s a thing that I’ve been preaching since I took over.”

The formula works. Curry enters his 10th season with a 66-23 mark and an active streak of eight consecutive winning seasons.

Was the current health of the Owls’ program a factor in both the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference and NJSIAA declining last year’s proposed co-op with Emerson (even though the towns share a youth program)? Most likely.

And yet, who within the Park Ridge program can be upset with the kind of participation taking place at a Group 1 school?

“We have strong-knit group of kids who just like being together and like working hard,” Curry said. “They understand that it’s a program that not only wants to win but wants to do things the right way.

“Right now, even in the summer workouts at 8 a.m., we’re getting 90 percent, if not 100 percent, participation, and it’s great to see. It’s a culture that buys in, and I think a lot of it has to do with the community, the kids and the parents.”

The tradition

Park Ridge has enjoyed coaching stability for the better part of three decades. From 1991-2013, Gary Mioli guided the team to a 127-103 mark with a sectional championship in 1995.

When Mioli died just before the 2014 season opener, Curry and Chris Della Fave helped keep the Owls on track and delivered a five-win season dedicated to their former mentor.

Curry began flying solo as head coach the following year, and Park Ridge has qualified for every state tournament contested since then. The 2019 and 2021 squads captured Group 1 sectional titles, and the former went on to claim the North Group 1 regional championship.

The challenge

The Owls finished 6-3 a year ago, with their losses coming by a combined seven points. That included a 36-34 loss to No. 8 seed Kinnelon in the North 1, Group 1 opening round.

As frustrating as the setbacks were, numerous players who were underclassmen on that team return – several will multiple years of varsity experience.

“While a lot of them played in the state tournament run that we had in 2021, the majority probably didn’t have that experience of late-game situations,” Curry said. “And you know, in high school football especially, it comes down to one play or another… so hopefully, we’re ready to take that next step this year.”

Expectations

A pair of 1,000-yard rushers return, one of whom was also a 1,000-yard passer: Cole Hughes, a quarterback/safety committed to Lehigh, accounted for 25 touchdowns passing and running.

Hughes and senior Luke Macfie (1,105 yards, 12 TD) will be running behind a line that features 6-foot-5, 270-pound Connecticut commit Deron McLaughlin.

Needless to say, multiple key pieces are in place to help Park Ridge gear up for another odd-numbered-year playoff push.

“We have a strong senior class coming back,” Curry said. “We have a bunch of really good underclassmen who are who are ready to take the next step. So, I think things are pretty good right now in Park Ridge football.”

2023 schedule

Aug. 31: vs. St. Mary

Sept. 8: at Wood-Ridge

Sept. 14: vs. Hasbrouck Heights

Sept. 22: at Butler

Sept. 29: vs. Wallington

Oct. 6: NJIC game TBD (away)

Oct. 13: NJIC game TBD (away)

Oct. 20: NJIC game TBD (home)

