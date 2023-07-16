Open in App
Click10.com

Linn Grant wins first LPGA title at Dana Open, beating Allisen Corpuz by 3 shots

7 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Okeydokey brings 3-level food hall to South Florida
Miami, FL2 days ago
Broward man wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off game at Publix
Fort Lauderdale, FL2 days ago
Doctors urge public to prevent heat exhaustion after Excessive Heat Warnings in South Florida
Miami, FL2 days ago
Boil water notice issued for parts of South Beach officially lifted
Miami Beach, FL3 hours ago
Police: Woman hospitalized following stabbing in Miami’s Liberty City
Miami, FL1 day ago
Officer describes moment that hit home after rescuing autistic boy from Miami River
Miami, FL2 days ago
Miami man attempts to stab wife, stepdaughter with knife, sword during argument, police say
Miami, FL2 days ago
Miami-Dade PD: Teen charged as adult a month after shooting at crowd, striking woman in face
Miami, FL2 days ago
Crime on video: Infamous ‘Fine Wine Bandit’ remains on the run in Miami-Dade
Pinecrest, FL3 days ago
Police take 2 into custody following rollover wreck in Miami-Dade
Miami, FL8 hours ago
WATCH: Boat bursts into flames at Coconut Grove marina
Miami, FL1 day ago
Man dies after being pulled from canal near Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, FL8 hours ago
Authorities locate missing 12-year-old boy last seen in Little Haiti
Miami, FL8 hours ago
BSO detectives search for Pompano Beach woman reported missing under ‘suspicious circumstances’
Pompano Beach, FL1 day ago
Man arrested in connection with Florida City shootout
Florida City, FL2 days ago
ATM ambush: FBI seeks 2 who robbed armored truck guard at Miami Gardens bank
Miami Gardens, FL3 days ago
Reward offered as cops seek to ID suspects in double shooting at Plantation Walgreens
Plantation, FL2 days ago
VIDEO: Broward deputies want to know if this ‘peeping Tom’ has victimized you
Tamarac, FL2 days ago
Broward woman charged in rough arrest claims deputy was the one who got physical
Pompano Beach, FL3 days ago
Crooks caught on camera stealing $500 worth of groceries, beer from Publix in Miramar
Miramar, FL2 days ago
New surveillance video shows deadly shooting inside Florida City Walmart
Florida City, FL3 days ago
Slick Thieves: Florida Men Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Hundreds of Gallons of Used Cooking Oil
Marathon, FL17 days ago
Man Steals 69 Expensive Birds and Dumps Them in Trash to Evade Arrest
Lake Worth, FL19 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy