Public Records: Coshocton County Real Estate Transfers

405 Raymond and Sarah Mast to Daniel and Freda Miller, Parcels: 031-00000040-01, 031-00000183-02, Walhonding, $450,000

406 Fritz Schwab to William Berger, 59459 County Road 2, Fresno, $50,000

407 Frank Anderson to Tanya Tristano, 22250 Main St., Conesville, $18,217.70

408 Suzanne and Lewis Powell to Rita and Bethany Sterling, 236 N. 14th St., Coshocton, $119,000

June 15

409 Lemonade Properties LLC to Two Vets LLC, GIFT: Parcels: 043-00003308/3311-00, 043-00000742/733-00, S. 12th Street, Coshocton, $71,000

410 Mark Willis to Jacob Zeigler, 729 E. Fourth St., West Lafayette, $180,000

411 Aden and Elmina Yoder to Dessel and Elisha Yoder, Parcel: 044-00000167-53, County Road 55, Coshocton, $33,520

412 AY Wood Products LLC to Dessel and Elisha Yoder, Parcels: 044-00000167-48, 044-00000167-00, 044-00000167-50, Swayne Street, Coshocton, $11,610

June 16

413 Todd and Wendy Schumaker to Red Door Professional Solutions LLC, 925 Cassingam Ave., Coshocton, $52,000

414 Zar LLC Saxon Holdings LLC to 229 N. 6th St., Coshocton, $20,000

415 Kelly Anderson and Mellisa Wilson to Rebecca Oswald, 306 S. Ninth St., Coshocton, $180,000

416 Alan and Lois Miller to Kyle and Heather Hamilton, Parcel: 004-00000017-00, Township Road 42, Coshocton, $196,967.26

June 20

417 T-5 to Robert Wright, 2328 South Lawn Ave., Coshocton, $19,000

418 Tressie Wimer to Shawn and Sherri Bates, 51540 Township Road 146, Coshocton, $35,000

419 Jacob and Katie Hochstetler to Adam and Fannie Yoder, 52624 County Road 227, Fresno, $275,000

June 21

420 Alan Miller to Dale and Kimberly Hedrick, 2882 Ohio 541, Coshocton, $107,532.80

421 Jerry and Christina Sturtz to Larry Sturtz, Robert Bates Jr. and Richard Hawthorne, 45.036 acres, Parcel: 021-00000621-00, Ohio 541, Coshocton, $205,000

422 Susan Davis to Davis Rentals of Coshocton LLC, 415 N. 10th St. and 521 Cemetery St., Coshocton, $37,900

423 Timothy and Susan Davis to Davis Rentals of Coshocton LLC, 948 Chestnut St. and 417 N. Ninth St., Coshocton, $49,250

424 Wayne Mast to Dannie Mast, 27926 Ohio 621, Fresno, $310,000

425 Leslie Rich III to Melvin and Tonya McVay, 525 N. 15th St., Coshocton, $40,000

June 22

426 Dennis and Lena Troyer to Rebekah and Elizabeth Ballantine, 31721 Township Road 227, Fresno, $175,000

427 Orange Creek LLC to Inheritance Assets LLC, 531 Main St., Coshocton, $130,000

428 D&K Rentals of Coshocton LLC to Christopher Sickon, 340 Hay Place, Coshocton, $91,888

429 Gina Cass to Julia Wisecarver, 756 South Lawn Ave., Coshocton, $81,818

430 Alice Wentz to Tayler Wentz, 107 E. Sixth St., Coshocton, $57,930

431 Eddie Troyer to Delbert and Mary Troyer, 28237 County Road 25, Warsaw, $73,023.50

432 Norman and May Yoder to Jeremy and Mattie Bontrager, 32013 Township Road 368, Brinkhaven, $395,000

433 Michael and Nancy Zeigler to Emily Casey and Zachariah Michael, 341 Hamilton Ave., Coshocton, $133,000

June 23

434 Alice Wentz to Julie and Jorryn Wentz, Wendy Beamer, Jaedyn Allen, Parcel: 020-00000970-00, West Lafayette, $69,350

435 Steven Norris to Dale and Beverly Weller, 324 N. Fourth St., Coshocton, $133,000

436 Dwaine and Katie Yoder to Martin and Fannie Schlabach, 38.769 and 9.577 acres, Parcels: 034-00000031-01, 033-0000033-01, Township Road 364, Walhonding, $301,000

June 26

437 Ronald and Kimberly Smith to Davis Real Properties Inc., Parcel: 029-00000433-01, 2.3925 acres, Ohio 751, West Lafayette, $30,000

June 27

438 Daniel and Mary Yoder to Lamar and Laura Yoder, 32885 Township Road 272, Fresno, $320,000

439 LFP14 to Marvin and Shelly Lillibridge, 921 Main St., Coshocton, $26,795

June 28

440 LFP 12 LLC to Thomas Ungurean Jr., 601 Hill St., Coshocton, $164,000

441 Jerry Steele to Misty Meek, 341 N. Eighth St., Coshocton, $115,000

442 Aden Yoder to Randy and Cathy Raber, Parcels: 013-00000204-00, 013-00000747-02 and 013-00000957-02, 53 acres, County Road 284, Coshocton, $360,000

443 Devon Reichley and Macy Hannahs to Damon and Tina, 213 West Railroad St., West Lafayette, $122,000

June 29

444 Faith O'Leary to Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB5, 15167 Township Road 390, Frazeysburg, $133,738.79

445 Jetta Mencer to Michael Hothem, 2055 Buena Vista Drive, Coshocton, $175,000

Property Transfers Exempt from Conveyance Fees

June 14

E298 Walter and Judith Lindell to Coshocton County Land Reutilization Corporation, 604 Locust St., Coshocton

E299 ALM Woodlands Ltd. to Morgan Run Farm LLC, Parcel: 036-00000009-03, .159 acre, Township Road 484, Tuscarawas Township

June 15

E300 Nancy Murray to Robert Murray, 21621 Meadow Drive, West Lafayette

E301 Pamela Wheeler to The Wheeler Family Irrevocable Trust, 840 Fairview Blvd., Coshocton

E302 Pamela Wheeler to The Wheeler Family Irrevocable Trust, 27901 Township Road 45, Warsaw

June 16

E303 James and Linda Fletcher to James and Linda Fletcher, Parcel: 043-00005036-00, .27 acre, Evergreen Park, Coshocton

E304 Howard Moran to Debra Moran, Parcel: 003-00000430-00, Bedford Township

E305 Oscar Hackenbracht to Daniel and David Hackenbracht, 25892 County Road 103, Newcomerstown

June 20

E306 Theresa Norris to Steven Norris, 324 N. Fourth St., Coshocton

E307 Chandra Phelps and Chris Poorman to Chandra Phelps and Chris Poorman, 319 N. Ninth St., Coshocton

E308 Gibson and Sandra Reiss to Gibson Reiss, 44409 Township Road 1225, Coshocton

E309 Bennie Miller to Bennie Miller and Linda Miller, 28526 Ohio 643, Fresno

June 21

E310 Sharon Aronhalt to Rick Aronhalt, Debi Williams and Dawn Dawson, 1728 Hay Ave., Coshocton

E311 William Pettit Jr. to Log Cabin Farm LLC, 50149 Township Road 146, Coshocton

E312 Timothy Davis to Davis Rentals of Coshocton LLC, 36880 U.S. Highway 36, Warsaw

E313 Sue Fox to Garth Roach, Parcel: 026-00000346-00, Township Road 329, Monroe Township

E314 M. Louise Mickelson to Robert Mickelson (Linda Hores,), Parcel: 043-00005361-00, Coshocton

June 22

E315 Dennis and Lena Troyer to Dennis Troyer and Lena Troyer, Parcel: 008-00000486-05, 2.687 acre remainder, Township Road 227, Fresno

E316 State of Ohio to Daniel and Miriam Miller, Parcels: 009-05300054-00, 042-01020001-00, County Road 190, Fresno

E317 Daniel and Miriam Miller to Daniel and Miriam Miller, Parcels: 042-01020001-00, 009-05300054-00, County Road 190, Fresno

E318 Carol Nelson to Robert Nelson, Parcels: 043-00005722-00/01, Coshocton

E319 Florence Jones to Melinda Jones and Charlene Cook, 848 Otsego Ave., Coshocton

June 23

E320 Thomas and Denise Guthrie to Thomas and Denise Guthrie, 21898 Ohio 751, West Lafayette

E321 Wesley Miller to Wesley and Ashley Miller, 55401 Township Road 149, Coshocton

E322 Christy Parsons to Michael Parsons, 733 Cambridge Road, Coshocton

June 26

E323 Adam Stutzman to Wilma Stutzman, 28385 Township Road 341, Warsaw

E324 R. Lynn Wells to R. Lynn Wells, Parcels: 014-00000130/197/434/522/524/525/526/527/531/532/536/537/644, 014-00000632-01, Jefferson Township

E325 Rolf Wells to Rolf Wells, Parcel: 014-00000181-00, Township Road 53, Jefferson Township

E326 Alice Shaw (Bicknell) to Franklin Bicknell, 22159 County Road 154, West Lafayette

E327 Robin Hoobler to Hoobler Farms LLC, 58660 County Road 9, Newcomerstown

E328 M. Louise and Robert Mickelson to Linda Sue Hores, Parcel: 043-00005361-00, Coshocton

June 27

E329 Eldon Erb to Eldon and Rosie R. Erb, 56770 County Road 2, Fresno

E330 Charles and Beverly Bussard to Melissa Fortune, Parcel: 043-00005229-00, Coshocton

June 28

E331 Linda Hores to Linda and Lawrence Hores, Parcel: 043-00005361-00, Coshocton

E332 Haley Zimmerman (Steele) to Jerry Steele, 341 N. Eighth St., Coshocton

E333 Garry Buchanan Jr. to Garry and Jackie Buchanan, 200 East Main St., Plainfield

E334 Robert Ashcraft to Carolyn Loedeman, 15314 County Road 80, Frazeysburg

E335 Jared and Wendy Redmond to Jared Redmond, 56740 County Road 5, West Lafayette

E336 Jared and Wendy Redmond to Kimberly Schwab, Jared Jr. and Jeremiah Redmond, Parcel: 029-00000934-01, Township Road 5, West Lafayette

June 29

E337 James and Mary Brown to James and Mary Brown, 629 Ridgewood Drive, Coshocton

E338 Charles and Lena Stricker to Lena Stricker, Parcel: 031-00000327-05, County Road 402, Warsaw

E339 Lena Stricker to Charlotte Weldy, Parcel: 031-00000327-05, County Road 402, Coshocton

E340 Robert Richesson to Cory Richesson, Parcel: 013-00001702-00, County Road 17, Coshocton

June 30

E341 Charles Banks to Bette Banks, 18650 County Road 6, Coshocton