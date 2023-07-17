Open in App
Daily Independent

Traffic on key bridge from Crimea to Russia's mainland halted after attack that kills 2

By The Associated Press,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LWT54_0nSZmW1X00

Traffic on the key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia’s mainland was halted on Monday after one of its sections was blown up in what Russian officials said was a Ukrainian attack that also killed a married couple and injured their daughter.

Russia's National Anti-Terrorist Committee said that the attack had been staged by the Ukrainian special services and involved two sea drones. Ukrainian officials didn't claim responsibility for the attack, which is the second major strike on the bridge since October, when a truck bomb blew up two of its sections .

Natalia Humeniuk, a spokeswoman for the Ukrainian military's Southern Command, said the explosions on the bridge could be a Russian provocation, but Ukrainian Ukrainska Pravda and RBC Ukraine news outlets said the attack was planned jointly by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Ukrainian Navy and involved sea drones.

Kyiv didn’t initially acknowledge responsibility for October’s bombing, but a senior Ukrainian official did eventually confirm it.

The bridge is a key artery for supplying Crimea, which serves as a major hub for Russia’s war in Ukraine. The attack on the bridge comes as Ukrainian forces are trying to press a counteroffensive in several sections of the front line.

Video posted by Crimea 24 online news channel showed a section of the bridge tilted and hanging down, but there was no indication any portion had fallen into the water.

Russia's Belgorov region Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said the attack killed a married couple from the region and their daughter was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Russian authorities said the attack didn't affect the piers but damaged the decking in a section of one of the two road links. The damage appeared less serious than in October's attack that took months to repair. Rail traffic resumed later Monday morning after being halted for about six hours, and authorities said they were considering plans to use the undamaged road section of the bridge for traffic traveling in both directions, turn by turn.

The 19-kilometer (12-mile) bridge, the longest in Europe, opened in 2018 and is the main land connection between Russia and the Crimean peninsula.

Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for Ukraine’s military intelligence department, declined to comment Monday on the incident but said: “The peninsula is used by the Russians as a large logistical hub for moving forces and assets deep into the territory of Ukraine. Of course, any logistical problems are additional complications for the occupiers.”

The Security Service of Ukraine posted a redacted version of a popular lullaby, tweaked to say that the bridge “went to sleep again.”

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Manhattan Prosecutor Said, Both Donald Trump And His Lawyer Did Not Show Any Evidence of Any Anti-Trump Biased Judge
Manhattan, NY26 days ago
Dog attack leaves a woman dead, a man critically injured in Arizona
Sierra Vista, AZ21 days ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN5 days ago
Douglas woman reporting fraud ends up jailed on out-of-state warrant for theft
Douglas, GA12 days ago
Chicago Mayor's Controversial Move: Crackdown on Pro-Life Sidewalk Counselors Sparks Outrage
Chicago, IL22 hours ago
The eighth body farm in the United States is located in Virginia
Manassas, VA4 days ago
After Decades, Kansas City Finally to Remove Downtown Statue Honoring Slave-Owner & Genocidal Settler, Andrew Jackson
Kansas City, MO7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy