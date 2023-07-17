Russel Tchewa brings needed size to Georgia basketball, tour guide on Italy trip

What Russell Tchewa will bring to Georgia basketball was apparent Thursday morning when team publicist Mike Mobley jokingly suggested a taller backdrop was needed for Tchewa to stand in front of for interviews.

The 7-foot South Florida transfer will become the tallest player to wear a Bulldog uniform in 10 years.

That will fill a void in the Bulldogs’ lineup in the second season under coach Mike White after getting manhandled too often on the glass last season.

More importantly, perhaps, in the weeks ahead is Tchewa can fill in his new teammates about what they’re about to experience when they embark on a 9-day tour of Italy.

Tchewa, a native of Cameroon, moved to Italy when he was 14 and spent three years of high school there before a year in Connecticut.

“I’m going home,” he said. “I can call Italy home. I spent five years there.”

He said the food, of course, stands out and he’ll tell his teammates about the Vatican where he saw the pope and attended a mass with about 10,000 people.

Tchewa lived in Bologna and the northern Italy province of Reggio Emilia.

Tchewa said he speaks better Italian than English, but he’s most proficient in French.

The team departs for Rome on Thursday where it will have three games there from July 23-26 against Italian pro teams. The trip, which is budgeted to cost UGA $400,000, also includes visits to Florence and Sorrento, located in Southern Italy.

“It’s going to be a new world for the other guys on the team,” Tchewa said.

The trip will include sightseeing and White hopes a chance to connect with each other off the court.

“Fired up,” said White who is making his first trip to Italy. “I could eat pizza every night. I’m going to do that in Italy.

Senior Jabri Abdur-Rahim isn’t looking forward to the flight of about 10 hours. His longest previous is from Georgia to Calfornia.

“Yeah, this is going to be tougher,” he said.

Tchewa is Georgia’s first 7-footer since John Florveus who came off the bench his first season in 2012 and started 22 in 2013, averaging 2.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Tchewa played soccer growing up and was asked what drew him to basketball.

“I got taller,” he said at about age 14 while in Italy.

He averaged 11.1 points per game and 8.6 rebounds last season for South Florida, making him a “high-level target,” White said.

"He's a big boy, a really good player," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl, whose team beat South Florida last season, said at the SEC spring meetings. "He moves well."

Tchewa is listed at 275 pounds, but White said he's 285.

“It just gives you a chance night in and night out that is physically comparable to other guys,” White said. “This is a big, strong, tough league. It’s arguably the best defensive league, the best rebounding league in college basketball and he gives you a chance night in and night out.”

“Probably the strongest person I’ve ever played with,” Abdur-Rahim said. “Really, really strong, really physical. I think he’s going to give us a huge boost this year as far as toughness, physicality.”

Tchewa is moving up to the SEC but said the AAC with Houston and Memphis is formidable.

“Obviously that’s a good league, but this one is a little bit tougher,” he said. “I got to be ready for that. That’s why we’ve been working since I’ve been on campus.”

Tchwa is among nine scholarship newcomers to the Bulldogs including five transfers and four freshmen.

“I think we have a lot of really good players,” Abdur-Rahim said. “A lot of people that really love basketball.

Georgia taking advantage of 10 practices allowed by the NCAA to prepare for Italy.

“That’s why we’re taking this trip,” Tchewa said. “We have to come together. We have to get to know each other, play together.”