Gresham launches three new programs to support sworn officers

By Christopher Keizur,

1 day ago

The Gresham Police Department has launched a series of new programs to improve public safety across the city and support sworn officers who have been serving on a depleted and underfunded force for years.

The programs, funded through several methods, including grants and American Rescue Plan Act dollars, which makes them all temporary until stable sources are secured, include new uses for drones; summer park rangers; and a localized call center to pull away from a reliance on a notoriously slow Bureau of Emergency Communications (BOEC) system based out of Portland.

Drones

Gresham officers are being trained to utilize technology in new ways via a “Drones as First Responders” pilot program. Certified drone pilots will arrive to active crime scenes to support officers on the ground, offering reconnaissance.

“It gets us literal eyes in the sky and a better sense of the situation as officers arrive,” said Gresham City Manager Nina Vetter.

Gresham is one of 16 cities across the country using drones in this manner.

Park Ambassadors

Gresham has two seasonal park ambassadors, who rotate throughout the various city parks and green spaces, based on where the greatest needs are. Those non-sworn, non-armed ambassadors provide a resource to the community, serving as a uniformed presence to deter non-violent crimes, as well as offering advice and guidance for visitors to the parks.

Community Safety Specialists

Gresham has also brought on a pair of community safety specialists, another non-sworn position that supports officers out of the department. Their main responsibility is to helm a Telephone Reporting Unit and support local investigations. They answer calls to the Gresham non-emergency line, hopefully speeding up the process via a locally-controlled program.

