Athens Banner-Herald

Athens-Clarke police to hold series of checkpoints on Friday night

By Wayne Ford, Athens Banner-Herald,

1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aeXmq_0nSZlJl700

A graphic prepared by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department shows that more wrecks occur on Fridays in Athens than any other day of the week.

That is among the reasons that on Friday, June 21, police will conduct a number of checkpoints in the city.

The checkpoints will begin at about 8 p.m. and go through midnight.

The data on Athens-Clarke accidents was compiled from 2018 into this year. The day of fewest accidents is Sunday.

“Sgt. (Vincent) Schill has put in a lot of work into developing a plan to focus on things like car accidents,” police Lt. Jody Thompson said.

Schill is the checkpoint organizer which is planned in conjunction with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

“Traffic enforcement, along with education, is an effective way to reduce speed and prevent crashes. We hope these checkpoints will encourage drivers to slow down, focus on driving, and not drive impaired,” Schill said in a statement released by police.

Game theft:Fantasy games thief remains unidentified after Oconee burglary

Drug bust:Appalachian drug agents arrest five in fentanyl trafficking racket in north Georgia

Police declined to identify the locations of the checkpoints citing officer safety.

During the checkpoints, police will also dispense flyers with information on local accident statistics and why checkpoints are conducted.

So far in 2023, there have been nine fatal traffic wrecks in Athens. A record number of traffic-related fatalities occurred in 2021 when 24 were recorded, but that number fell to 11 in 2022.

Also this year, police have worked 2,213 wrecks and made 7,419 traffic stops.

To view police statistics go to accpd-public-transparency-site-athensclarke.hub.arcgis.com/pages/traffic.

