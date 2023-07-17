Eat Athens: At this taco shop, you can drink a bunch of margaritas without getting smashed

Though el Barrio & Tequila opened back in 2019, the name of the place put some non-drinkers off from going there despite the fact that it has picnic tables and a kiddie golf course out front. Can an arts & culture reporter write accurately about a restaurant without being able to partake in one of the main identifying characteristics?

As mentioned in last week's Eat Athens article about the Hibachi buffet, taking risks with cuisine is part of the adventure. Thanks to the creative and forward-thinking folks at el Barrio, not only are customers able to enjoy the food and drink combo that is the Five Points eatery's namesake, they have the option of doing so without compromising flavor or sobriety.

Ordering at el Barrio is similar to other area counter service spots like Cali N' Titos or Little Italy; customers get in line right inside the entrance and peruse the menu while waiting for their turn. The staff at el Barrio were quick with great recommendations for first-time patrons, and were able to accommodate the Banner-Herald's request for alcohol-free drink options (more on that later).

The menu featured daily specials that included a $10.95 veggie chimichanga stuffed with cabbage, carrots, onions and a side of white rice, cheese dip and chimichurri salsa. Though the number of options for lunch and dinner weren't overwhelming (the line moved fairly quickly as a result), most of el Barrio's tacos and entrees contained beef, chicken, pork, steak or shrimp.

Seating at el Barrio left a lot to be desired. Guests who are not comfortable or able to sit on a bar stool must choose between dining at a screened-in patio or outside at one of the umbrella tables. The Banner-Herald visited on a day when the temperature was in the mid-90s, and the choice between stuffy and sweltering wasn't too appealing. Everyone's comfort level is different, so it's something to take into consideration.

el Barrio's signature dishes include appetizing takes on Mexican restaurant standards like chimichangas, burritos, tortas and empanadas, but the main attraction is (and should be) the tacos. Though each variety on the menu contained some type of meat, vegetarian or vegan customers would need to inquire about substitutions. Our choice of a chicken pastor taco and a grilled shrimp taco, both on flour tortillas, were outstanding, particularly the pineapple and guacamole combination on the pastor taco.

Last but not least, we come to the star of this article, the drink menu. Or, more importantly, the fact that all of el Barrio's nine varieties of margaritas and four types of frozen margaritas can be made with alcohol-free tequila upon request. The brand el Barrio uses is called Ritual, though a staff member told the Banner-Herald that the restaurant may soon be switching to a brand called Spiritless.

How did the alcohol-free blood orange margarita on the rocks taste? We chose to have tajin (a mix of dried chile peppers, dehydrated lime and sea salt) sprinkled on the rim of the cup to increase the likelihood of a semi-palatable experience, but that only served to set off the already incredible flavors of the drink. Does it count as tequila? That's something for marg enthusiasts to decide, and they won't catch so much as a buzz while doing so.

el Barrio Tacos & Tequila is located at 1331 S. Milledge Ave. and is part of the SP2 Hospitality group of Athens restaurants that includes The Pine, 11th Pin and The Root. Visit elbarrioathens.com for online ordering and hours of operation.