Mother of suspect in deadly Henry County shooting apologizes, says she tried to get help for her son

The mother of a Georgia man killed after a shooting rampage that left four people dead on Saturday expressed sorrow and apologized on her son’s behalf.

Lorna Dennis spoke exclusively with Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco for WSB Tonight on Sunday hours after learning of her son’s death.

“I feel so much for the families, and that’s why I just want to say I’m very, very sorry. I know words cannot really comfort them from me at this time, but I know there is a comforter, and they can refer to him at any time,” Dennis said.

Investigators say Dennis’ son Andre Longmore killed three men and a woman during a shooting rampage Saturday in the Dogwood Lakes subdivision in Hampton. Hampton Police Chief James Turner identified the four victims: Scott Leavitt, 67; Shirley Leavitt, 66; Steve Blizzard, 65; and Ronald Jeffers, 66.

On Sunday, the search for Longmore ended 20 miles away with more gunfire. Officers shot and killed Longmore in a Jonesboro neighborhood.

“It’s hard to lose your son, and it’s also hard to know your son cost the life of so many people,” said Dennis. “I think about the families even more than I think about my son.”

Dennis says her son lived with her in the Hampton neighborhood where the mass shooting unfolded. She told Francisco that Longmore was at one point a master mechanic and a surgical instrument technician.

He was a Sergeant in the U.S. Army. He was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division.

“In 2014, he had a mental breakdown and was in the VA hospital for 10 days. And after he came out, he wasn’t the same again. He just kept deteriorating until now. I tried to get some help for him, but they kept saying that he has to commit a crime or, you know, like, break up the house or anything, try to hurt himself,” said Dennis. “But if he wasn’t doing that, he has to come in voluntarily to get medical attention, but he said he said he doesn’t need it and doesn’t want it.”

She said he did not know the neighbors he killed. It was seemingly random. She said years ago, doctors suspected he had PTSD and Schizophrenia, but he never took medication.

