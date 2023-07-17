David Larkins offering live painting demo, raffle July 22 at Ellis

Like Vincent van Gogh and other Impressionist artists, Monroe’s David Larkins can finish a painting in two hours or less.

Larkins will demonstrate his skills and talk about art at 2 p.m. July 22 during a fundraiser for the Monroe Art League. Larkins’ second painting demonstration for the league will take place at a larger location, Ellis Library & Reference Center, 3700 S. Custer Road. The public is welcome.

In January, Larkins offered a well-attended Monet painting demonstration to the league and guests at the United Way building.

“It was standing-room only. They were outside the door. He wanted to do a second. We needed a bigger venue. This is a big deal for the art league,” Eve Weatherholt, Monroe Art League president, said.

Raffle tickets will be sold for $1 each a half-hour before the program. At the end of the demonstration, the winner will receive Larkins’ signed painting. Proceeds will benefit the league.

Larkins will paint van Gogh’s “Sunflowers" at Ellis.

“He’ll paint in front of us,” Nancy Abb, club vice president, said. “Last time, you can hear a pin drop. You are watching him create this from a blank canvas. This whole thing was just forming in front of you.”

While painting, Larkins also talks about art and art history.

“David gives an art lesson and art history lesson while he’s painting, little anecdotal things about the artist and all kinds of little tidbits,” Weatherholt said.

Larkins said he is happy to help out the Monroe Art League, which just made him a lifetime member.

“Eve and Nancy have invigorated the Monroe Art League to (a point) which I have never seen before,” Larkins said. “There’s a constant stream of activities going on, such as field trips, plein air painting and classes. I love to teach and wanted to be part of the reborn art league that has emerged."

Monroe Art League’s membership had been declining, but since the start of monthly artist demonstrations this year, membership is now close to 50, Abb said. New members are welcome.

“The average age is 70. The fear was the art league would die off,” Weatherholt said. “We now have new members, more revenue. The club is revamping itself. We were able to put up a new website and new programs. I see it moving forward. The league will live on.”