Monroe Art League archives can now be viewed at Ellis Library & Reference Center

When she became president of the Monroe Art League in January, Eve Weatherholt was given a bunch of bags.

“It was the archives of the Monroe Art League (formerly the Monroe Arts and Crafts League). It goes back to the 1960s. Each president had the bags. Items had been bouncing around from president to president, home to home. We’ve lost bits and pieces along the way,” Weatherholt said. “It’s a lot of material. It’s my responsibility to keep it safe.”

After going through the bags, Weatherholt and Nancy Abb, league vice president, knew the way to keep it safe was to find a permanent and safer storage place. The collection contains art show details, member lists, league history, newsletters, budget reports, meeting notes – everything but artwork.

“We couldn’t just put this in a basement. It’s Monroe’s history. It should be cared for,” Weatherholt said.

With support from the league, the women donated the collection to the Monroe County Library System. It is now available to view at the Ellis Library & Reference Center, 3700 S. Custer Road.

“We are excited to get the whole collection. We thought it was beneficial to the community to have access to something like this,” Lou Komorowski, librarian at Ellis, said. "I’m really happy they thought of us. We will go through and organize it and make it user-friendly. We’ll have a user guide people can look at.”

Weatherholt said the collection contains some interesting records.

“Members did an amazing amount of things. They had shows and sales that filled the Knights of Columbus Hall when it was on the river," she said. “In the 1960s and ’70s, there were mostly women in the league, but the records are men’s names. It was the wife who was a member, but she signed up under her husband’s name. They didn’t have their own identity. It’s interesting stuff. These ladies did a lot in Monroe. There is nothing we are doing now that they haven’t done.”

Weatherholt and Abb suggested the library name the collection after Angeline M. (Angie) Terrasi, one of the league’s founding members.

“Angie Terrasi was the reason we had archives at all. She did a fabulous job of keeping track of everything, collecting, organizing, putting it in folders. She collected everything she could,” Weatherholt said. “She was a born historian.”

Terrasi, who worked mostly in acrylics and watercolors, died in October 2015, at age 90. Her daughter, Judy Greene of Monroe, said Terrasi loved the Monroe Art League.

“She absolutely loved everything about the league: the art itself, the friends, the events and spreading her love of painting throughout the county,” Greene said.

Terrasi was a meticulous keeper of records, both for the league and her family, her daughter said.

“She had notebooks of every dime that was spent. I know exactly what she spent on my wedding in 1972 and each of my sisters’ weddings," Greene said.

Komorowski said the Monroe Art League collection will appeal to people interested in art as well as art students.

“It will really be beneficial for them. Right now, most of the members have digital copies, and they are satisfied with using that. But, as with most things we have in our collection, the farther we get from when it actually occurred, the more people will want to use it,” he said.

Weatherholt agrees. She thinks future generations will want to know who created Monroe’s art.

“We won’t live that long, but the art will. People will want to know about this art in this little town. They will want to know about this little art league,” she said.