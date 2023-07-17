SAG-AFTRA is on strike. What this mean for future New Bedford film projects.

NEW BEDFORD — On Friday, actors who are members of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) joined members of the Writer's Guild of America (WGA) on the picket lines as they also strike for their rights. Here's what it means for productions connected to the SouthCoast.

According to USAToday, SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents American film and TV actors, announced plans for a strike Friday morning, a work stoppage that will essentially bring most movie and TV production worldwide to a halt.

The announcement comes 12 hours after the contract between the union and the major studios expired without a new deal. Much of Hollywood has already shut down because of an ongoing writers strike that began May 2.

What were the actors and writer's trying to negotiate?

The WGA and SAG-AFTRA are both pushing for increased pay to counter rising inflation, shrinking residuals and the rise of streaming content. Both want to limit the use of artificial intelligence to generate content, according to an article in the Washington Post.

What does the future mean for the entertainment industry?

Expect to see celebrities marching with picket signs, rather than promoting their movies and TV shows, especially in Los Angeles and New York, according to USAToday.

Since much of the entertainment business was already crippled by the writers' strike, the movie pipeline will eventually dry up – though fans won't notice until at least 2024 ‒ and TV has already turned to a heavier diet of reality shows to fill the void.

Streaming services operate with longer lead times than traditional TV networks, so they will have a steadier supply of new series, for now. But some may stockpile shows and spread them over a longer period to fill expected gaps.

What does this mean for the SouthCoast area?

New Bedford was first impacted by the WGA-strike when plans to shoot the upcoming Netflix series "The Perfect Couple" starring Nicole Kidman was halted, cancelling its scheduled filming days in Mattapoisett and Dartmouth.

According to Boston.com, deploying small teams of picketers wherever a film production is happening has been an effective tactic for the WGA in delaying the work of film studios.

“If your movie or TV show is still shooting and we haven’t shut it down yet, sit tight,” tweeted writer and WGA negotiating committee member Eric Haywood in May. “We’ll get around to you.”

Movies planning to film in New Bedford have been postponed

Additional films rumored to shoot in the SouthCoast area such as the upcoming film "The Greatest Ever" have also been postponed until further notice as well as any narrative television or film project in development.

However, any independent production companies that do not have any SAG-AFTRA members or WGA writers, may continue their filming.

Upcoming premieres, releases could get delayed

On Thursday, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy walked out of the Christopher Nolan "Oppenheimer" premiere in London. Although some premieres are still scheduled such as Disney's "Haunted Mansion" on Friday, several other productions have delayed their premieres.

This means, SouthCoat filmed projects such as "Fineskind" and "The Holdovers" may further delay their planned release dates or premiere parties.

In May 2023, "Finestkind" producer Gary Foster hinted at a New Bedford premiere in October/November -- which could be pushed or delayed if the strike continues through the summer.

Standard-Times staff writer Seth Chitwood can be reached at schitwood@s-t.com. Follow him on twitter:@ChitwoodReports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Standard-Times today.