The Standard-Times

Time running out for New Bedford candidates to come forward

By Frank Mulligan, Standard-Times,

1 day ago
As of Friday afternoon, the following potential candidates had pulled nomination papers for the following offices:

Mayor

Nathan Almeida

Evan Ziedenburg

Ryan Duarte

Michael Janson

Xavier Cardona

Jesse Soares

City Council

Shawn Oliver, Ward 3 city council (incumbent)

Scott Lima, councilor at large (incumbent for Ward 5)

Joseph P. Lopes, Ward 5 city council

Leo Choquette, Ward 1 city council

Derek Baptiste, Ward 4 city council (incumbent)

Ryan J. Pereira, Ward 6 city council (incumbent)

Dennis Costa, Ward 3 city council

Jonathan Correia, councilor at large

Shane Burgo, councilor at large (incumbent)

Maria Giesta, Ward 2 city council (incumbent)

Guelmie Santiago, councilor at large

Brad Markey, Ward 1 city council (incumbent)

David Sullivan, Ward 3 city council

Arya Witner, councilor at large

Ian Abreu, councilor at large (incumbent)

Naomi Carney, councilor at large (incumbent)

Linda Morad, councilor at large (incumbent)

Bruce Duarte Jr., councilor at large

Zack Boyer, Ward 5 city council

Carlos Maiato, Ward 5 city council

Carlos P. Felix, Ward 6 city council

Ian M. Saunders, Ward 5 city council

Jacob Ventura, councilor at large

School Committee

Bruce J. Oliveira, (incumbent)

Joaquim Livramento, (incumbent)

Daniel Archer

Christopher A. Cotter, (inumbent)

Assessor

Martin Treadup, (incumbent)

Candidates who have taken out nomination papers have until Aug. 1 to submit them, signed by at least 50 registered voters, to be certified by the Board of Election Commissioners. The signatures for ward-specific council races have to come from within the ward.

Election Commission Chair Manuel DeBrito said it's not only vital to vote, it's vital to run as well if you feel you have something to offer the city.

"If you care what's going on in the city, run for office. We need options. It's not enough to go online and complain. If you have good ideas, we need to hear them."

He added, "July 28 is the last day you can come and get the papers. That doesn't give you much time to return them by Aug. 1."

If the number of candidates for a particular office warrant it (two per seat plus at least one), the preliminary election will be held Oct. 3. The municipal election will be held Nov. 7.

