Wrestling Observer Radio: All the top matches, AEW, G-1, Callis attacked, Bayley and Elton hurt, tons more

By Bryan Alvarez,

1 day ago

Wrestling Observer Radio with Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer is back with tons to talk about including all the best matches of the weekend, Nakajima vs. Miyahara, Omega vs. Vikingo, FTR vs. Juice & Jay, Don Callis attacked legit, Bayley and Elton Prince hurt, Mox wins shoot with DEATH JITSU, Rick Steiner, Mercedes, Smackdown, Collision, Battle of the Belts and more. A fun show as always so check it out~!

Timestamps:

Start: The Mikey Nicholls G1 finish, Bayley injured at WWE house show, Elton Prince injury

8:10: Kento Miyahara vs. Katsuhiko Nakajima & Kenny Omega vs. Vikingo from this weekend, Don Callis incident

22:09: FTR vs. Jay White and Juice Robinson on Collision, Battle of The Belts feed dies

32:12: Rick Steiner invited back to WrestleCon

36:10: Mercedes Mone update, Giulia heading to the US, Jon Moxley wins gold medal in NAGA grappling tournament

38:16: A recap of the rest of AEW Collision & Battle of the Belts VII

52:52: WWE SmackDown recap

1:01:48: Dave’s G1 thoughts, WWE Raw preview

