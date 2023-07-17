Open in App
The Daily Telegram

Take art or leave art at Free Little Art Galleries in Tecumseh, Macon

By Mary Lowe, The Daily Telegram,

1 day ago
Free little art galleries have sprung up in Tecumseh and Macon Township as part of a wider national movement.

The Free Little Art Gallery (FLAG) movement started nationally in 2020 and has spread worldwide. A FLAG is like a little free library (LFL), but for small artworks instead of books. Those who see something in the gallery they like, take it home. Others create something they want to share and leave it for someone else to take away and love.

There’s no official organization for FLAGs. Seattle-based artist Stacy Milrany is generally credited with creating the first one in late 2020. Most FLAGs are built by individuals who set them up in front of their homes. Some are in public libraries, schools, art supply stores or on the grounds of art museums. FLAGs number in the hundreds — with 415 mapped as of June 30 by the FLAG website at freelittleartgalleries.art.

Most FLAGs are in the U.S. with a fair number in Canada as well as some in Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

The Macon Tiny Art Gallery (MTAG), next to Macon Grocery (8160 Clinton-Macon Road), was started by artist and former Tecumseh Public Schools art teacher Bethanne Paepke in 2021.

The MTAG officially launched in May 2021 with online visibility through the gallery’s Instagram page at macon_tiny_art_gallery. This page keeps people updated on the gallery’s activity, including monthly art themes and mail-in information for artists outside the community.

“Because of the Instagram page, we’ve received generous donations of art from all over the nation. Folks from California, Texas and the Pacific Northwest have sent us so much fantastic work,” Paepke said. “In fact, mail-in art has been our largest source of exhibit material.”

Paepke said that she would love to see more local artists participate. At the MTAG those who see a piece they like are welcome to take it. Anyone is welcome to place a piece of handmade art in the MTAG at any time.

The only other rules are that the work must be handmade by the person who places it in the gallery and that 2-D art is kept small, around 6 by 6 inches. Sculptures, clay work, jewelry and fiber arts are welcome.

Easels are available in the gallery for patrons to use. All easels, gallery fixtures and seasonal decorations are marked and are not to be taken. The MTAG has a guestbook where visitors can sign their names or make comments.

“As an artist myself and a former art teacher, I feel the loveliest part of the free gallery movement is that anyone can participate,” Paepke said. “Any age, any skill level is welcome to share their art.”

The Tecumseh FLAG was started in October 2021 by Amara Karapas, a seventh and eighth grade visual art teacher at Dexter’s Mill Creek Middle School, in front of her home at 205 N. Ottawa St., next to the Tecumseh District Library.

“I live next door to the public library, close to downtown Tecumseh and near the middle school, so I thought the location could not be better,” Karapas said. “I am an artist and teacher myself, so I just wanted to share my passion for visual art with my community.”

The Tecumseh FLAG has pottery, drawings, paintings and small sculpture work. Sometimes Karapas includes postcards and small take-home kits for people to make.

Karapas said she loves to see the exchange in the FLAG and that nothing is more exciting than when the artwork she puts in gets traded out for a new surprise from a community member. Her students donate mini works to the FLAG.

“We need small moments, creativity and little peeps of joy. Kids get it. Getting kid art is special. I want them to start their own art collection even if it is mini,” Karapas said. “I want community members of all ages to know art is accessible to them and for them. This is one small way to break down fine art barriers and bring opportunity.”

