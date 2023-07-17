Open in App
The Daily Telegram

Lenawee County girls basketball on display in Louisville's Run for the Roses

By Doug Donnelly, The Daily Telegram,

1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IfMUj_0nSZgDiE00

If the large numbers of Lenawee County girls descended on Louisville, Kentucky, last weekend is any indication, the future of basketball in the county is extremely bright.

With more than 80 courts and basketball players from around the world in attendance, Lenawee County schools were well represented and made some considerable noise at just about all levels of play in the Run for the Roses event at the Kentucky Expo Center.

“I was really nervous going into my first game,” said Clinton junior Kaylie Livingston. “It felt like a whole new experience. I just wanted to make the best of it. It was really fun just being able to play. You are playing and you look around and there is games going on right next to you and all over. It was a really cool atmosphere.”

Livingston played for Flight – an organization based in Jackson that is run by Brooklyn Columbia Central coach Codi Cole. Three other Clinton girls are on the same team. In addition to Livingston, Clinton players Mieah Rodriguez, Zoey Sierer and Eden Frederick all played in Louisville.

Livingston said it is her goal to play college basketball. Being at the Run for the Roses event was a great step in that direction.

“Everywhere you looked there were coaches watching,” she said.

Tecumseh sisters Alli and Addi Zajac both earned high praise from recruiting services and prep basketball writers who covered and wrote about the event.

Alli will be going into her junior season while Addi will be a freshman.

Prep Girls Hoops wrote about Addi: “What she’s doing early at Run 4 the Roses is showing the rest of the country why we’re so thrilled. She was absolutely dominant in Game 1. There was nobody that could match Zajac’s strength and physicality.”

Alli Zajac has earned multiple offers from colleges since the tournament ended, including Cedarville and Indiana-Purdue-Fort Wayne.

“The Run for the Roses is hands down the most exposure you will ever get for basketball,” Alli said. “I personally always look forward to that tournament. It is just so fun, seeing the different teams from around the whole world, thousands of college coaches, and some of the most talented players in the world.

“It has great competition, and you always play a new talented, and very high-level team every time you step on the court. Whatever level you want to play, there are college coaches there for it.”

Zajac said since the tournament ended, she and her teammates are receiving phone calls almost daily from coaches.

New Onsted coach Jon Hovermale took a team of eight Lenawee County girls to play in Louisville. His team was made up of girls who will be sophomore’s next season.

“It was an awesome experience for our girls and families to go compete versus some of the best in the country,” Hovermale said. “The atmosphere each day was electric with so many talented players and teams in one facility.”

His team included Brynn Davis from Lenawee Christian; Hannah Hill and Karlie Kimerer from Onsted; Madison’s Jaeda Parish; Colbie Ekins from Morenci and Tecumseh teammates Sophia Torres and Maddy VanBlack.

“It is one of those events that our players and families will never forget,” Hovermale said.

Makayla Schlorf is another Tecumseh girl to earn praise for her play in Louisville. She said she had a blast playing against such great competition.

“There were many very talented girls at this tournament, and it’s also a great way to to get recruited and get your name out to college coaches,” she said. “I had a great time in Louisville. My team has also made so much progress and growth sense the last time we went to Louisville.”

Blissfield’s Avery Collins, who committed to Concordia University recently, was on a 17u team in Louisville. She said when her team wasn’t playing, she tried to catch some of the games involving other Lenawee County girls.

“The Run for the Roses was great,” she said. “I walked in and couldn’t believe the 80-something courts in there and the amount of college coaches scouting and all the good talent. It was so cool.”

