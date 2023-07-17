Open in App
Tour de France spectator causes huge crash by taking selfie

By Holly Patrick,

1 day ago

A Tour de France spectator caused a huge pile-up after sticking their arm out to take a selfie on Sunday, 16 July.

Around 20 riders crashed on stage 15 as the fan knocked Sepp Kuss’s handlebars.

Footage shows the spectator holding a phone with an outstretched arm before the pile-up.

The American cyclist came crashing down alongside a large group in the peloton.

“Luckily I’m OK and hopefully the other guys in the crash are all right,” Kuss said.

All riders who were involved in the crash completed the 179km race.

