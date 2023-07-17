Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
After Roe, abortion activists are targeting state constitutions. Next up? Ohio.
By Ingrid Jacques, USA TODAY,
1 day ago
Get ready for the next iteration of the abortion fight: state constitutions. After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer, states have control over how much – or little – they want to regulate the procedure.
And those battles have played out in legislatures around the country, with red states putting strict limits in place and blue states maintaining wide access to abortion. That’s what was supposed to happen after abortion no longer was protected as a federal constitutional right.
That made voters much more receptive to the amendment, which had fairly innocuous-sounding language that advocates claimed would restore provisions of Roe to Michigan. The reality, however, is that the amendment went much further than that , opening the door to strip existing provisions such as requiring parental consent for minors.
The proposed measure would add language to the Ohio Constitution explicitly guaranteeing the right of every individual “ to make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions .” Although it allows for prohibitions on abortion after viability, there are broad exceptions to protect the “patient’s life or health.”
Opponents of the proposal say it's the vagueness of the language that is most concerning to them, and they believe it could strip parents’ rights for consent of a minor’s abortion or even gender reassignment surgery. Those were many of the concerns anti-abortion advocates had about Michigan’s proposal .
“The amendment was intentionally written using this extremely broad language,” says Amy Natoce, press secretary for Protec t Women Ohio , the group seeking to block the amendment’s passage. “It says it would protect an individual's reproductive decisions. So nowhere in the amendment do we see the word 'adult.' The word 'woman' doesn't appear anywhere; there's no mention of age restrictions.”
The Republican-controlled Ohio Legislature is pushing back against the amendment with a special election in August that seeks to raise the threshold for passing constitutional amendments.
That could make it more challenging to pass the amendment come November. Yet it ultimately will be up to Ohioans to decide how far they want to go to allow for abortions and “reproductive care” in their state.
