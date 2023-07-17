Open in App
927thevan.com

Two Hospitalized in Overisel Twp. Crash

By Gary Stevens,

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Holland, MI newsLocal Holland, MI
5 injured, 1 critically, in Allegan County crash
Holland, MI1 day ago
Holland DPS investigates body found in wooded area
Holland, MI2 days ago
‘Chain reaction’ put 8 people in Lake Michigan, sgt says
Holland, MI2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Two teenagers arrested in Ottawa County for stealing car, crashing into a home
Allendale, MI20 hours ago
Man dies in crash after failing to stop at Morrison Lake Road intersection
Orleans Township, MI1 day ago
Man killed in crash near Three Rivers
Three Rivers, MI1 day ago
Man, 31, dies after vehicle goes airborne in crash on Michigan highway
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Driver dies in crash on Michigan’s Corey Lake Road
Vicksburg, MI1 day ago
Bloomingdale woman, sheriff’s sergeant hospitalized following house fire
Bloomingdale, MI2 days ago
Sheriff: 2 charged for stealing, throwing mail in Jenison
Georgetown Township, MI1 day ago
1 dead, 1 injured after driver fails to stop at intersection, police say
Orleans Township, MI2 days ago
Drag-racing crash injures woman in parked car
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Man sentenced for New Year’s shooting that killed 2
Paw Paw, MI22 hours ago
‘I forgive you’: paralyzed Kalamazoo police officer to drunken driver at sentencing
Kalamazoo, MI1 day ago
Police arrest 2 people suspected of stealing mail
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
Out of control woman ignites house fire after alleged assault in Bloomingdale
Bloomingdale, MI2 days ago
Court docs: Man made off with $500 in bank robbery
Grand Rapids, MI21 hours ago
Retired Wyoming police dog dies after serving 9 years with department
Wyoming, MI1 day ago
Infant kidnapped in Kalamazoo found within a half hour, suspect arrested
Kalamazoo, MI1 day ago
Man dies at hospital after being shot in southern Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids, MI3 days ago
WATCH VIDEO: Car crash in Grand Rapids result of alleged drag race
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Hay being hauled by semi-truck catches fire on I-96 at M-6
Grand Rapids, MI3 days ago
Man’s body found in woods in West Michigan
Holland, MI2 days ago
8 people rescued from Lake Michigan after being swept away by rough waters
Holland, MI1 day ago
‘Charismatic, funny and supportive’: Family identifies victim of GR shooting
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
Man shot, killed overnight in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids, MI3 days ago
75 gallons of fuel spilled into Muskegon Lake after boat catches fire
Muskegon, MI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy