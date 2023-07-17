Open in App
claytoncountyregister.com

Phillies Defeat Padres with a 7-6 Victory in 12 Innings

By Jorge Diaz,

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
Daryl Morey Announces Multiple Sixers Signings on Monday
Philadelphia, PA19 hours ago
Doug Pederson has bold Jalen Hurts claim
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
Phillies Reportedly Linked To Intriguing Red Sox Slugger In Possible Trade Deadline Deal
Boston, MA22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Padres News: Should Fans Be Concerned Over Blake Snell, Bob Melvin's Disconnect?
San Diego, CA19 hours ago
Cardinals sign veteran relief pitcher
Saint Louis, MO21 hours ago
Dodgers Notes: Max Scherzer Deals While LA Loses Heyward, Bobby Miller to Injuries
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Fans Saddened By Charles Barkley's Admission About His Relationship With Michael Jordan
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Phillies Linked to Cy Young Winner at Trade Deadline
Philadelphia, PA21 hours ago
WATCH: Bryce Harper hits home run, fails to acknowledge bullpen, calls from dugout to apologize
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Reveals James Outman Was Never in Danger of Being Demoted
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
San Diego Analyst Rips Into The Padres After Latest Loss
San Diego, CA22 hours ago
DeVonta Smith reveals crucial fatherhood advice Eagles teammates gave him as he prepares for baby girl
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Giglio: Phillies should 'trade whatever it takes' for Shohei Ohtani
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Eagles Finally Sign Kelee Ringo | Quick Study
Philadelphia, PA22 hours ago
NBA Legend James Worthy Says LeBron James Hasn't Earned Lakers Statue Yet
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Watch: Lions RB David Montgomery Gets Tossed By Workout Band In Viral Practice Video
Detroit, MI1 day ago
3-Time Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Appears To Announce Retirement
Tampa, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy