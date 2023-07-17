EcoFlow Wave 2 review: portable pleasure at a premium price

The award-winning EcoFlow Wave 2 exited CES 2023 with a lot of expectations, so I was excited to get my hands on 'the world's first wireless portable AC with a heater' and see what all the fuss was about.

As T3 is constantly looking into the best portable air conditions to handle the latest summer heatwave, the EcoFlow Wave 2 definitely falls into the premium category with its impressive array of features – most notably, offering a five-minute cooling time from 30 to 20 degrees and vice versa. Not to mention, it's more eco-friendly thanks to its use of R290 along with a fast charge and decent battery rate.

Whether you're travelling the open road, enjoying the beautiful outdoors, sailing across the ocean or even living off the grid, EcoFlow looks to cater to all situations. As we head into the summer season, I was given two weeks of testing time to really see if it lives up to all the hype. Does this all justify its price tag, however? Here's what I found out.

EcoFlow Wave 2 review: Design

Let's begin by stating that the EcoFlow Wave 2 is a heavy bit of kit. As a near-30-year-old in what should (theoretically) be the prime of his life physically, this air conditioner is weighty at approximately 14.5kg (not including the battery). To avoid injury, it's a two-person job to be safe. The box it comes in is a bit tricky to pull out with its contents not very well compact. Again, the weight of the air con will require two people and equally the setup process was much easier with an extra pair of hands.

There are seven pieces in total to attach, including the exhaust ducts, exhaust duct adapter covers a window vent board as well as a winder and drain pipe. It's definitely a little bit of a trial-and-error experience as far as the instructions go, as some clarity surrounding which components go where and on which side is needed. Some of the images are also quite small.

What's great is the ergonomic design of the EcoFlow Wave 2, be that the way the air con lines up on top of the battery before sliding on smoothly, or the satisfying way that the sliding compartment opens and the exhaust ducts expand. It should take under an hour to get everything in place, however, I'd still recommend assembling at home rather than on the move to avoid unnecessary complications.

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

EcoFlow Wave 2 review: Features

Once built and charged, the EcoFlow Wave 2 has a whole host of features to play with. From adjusting the fan speed to selecting between day and night to picking the exact temperature to fit your surroundings. I appreciated the different functions that supported different weather types, such as sun, wind or snow. Its adaptability when outdoors on a cool night really helped with convincing me to stay and enjoy the starry sky for an extra hour or two.

Not that I couldn't have stayed longer with a battery life that will extend to eight hours whenever on Eco Mode. This can also be upgraded by the use of a Delta Max portable power station , giving you closer to 14 hours of charge. Considering you are able to charge via a regular plug outlet, solar panels (separate purchase required), car adapter or power station, there are plenty of options to make sure you never run low.

Drainage is relatively low maintenance, only needing to attach the drain pipe when the humidity rises above 70%. If not, the EcoFlow Wave 2 will disperse water automatically. Another positive is the decision to go with R290 which is better for the environment over the likes of R22 and R502. Eco describes the propane as "a natural refrigerant that's clean, green, and perfect for a relaxing cooling experience". It's hard to tell the difference from a consumer point of view but it's still a welcome benefit.

One of my favourite features was the EcoFlow app, which was fantastically simple to set up and get to grips with. All functions are just at the touch of a button away, effortlessly being able to switch the temperature or set a timer meaning the unit could just blend into the backdrop. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support is also included, though the latter only works with 2.4G Wi-FI. All of this is displayed, along with room temperature, on the HUD display or app for easy convenience.

(Image credit: Matt Poskitt / T3)

(Image credit: Matt Poskitt / T3)

EcoFlow Wave 2 review: Performance

When it comes to performance, the EcoFlow Wave 2 boasts its ability to jump from 20 to 30 degrees in five minutes flat. It's not talk, either, as this lightning-fast function can make a big difference to a small room or small tent in no time at all. At max, the unit offers 5100 BTUs of cooling and 6100 BTUs of heating. Bigger spaces naturally need longer and without a battery, electricity usage is definitely something to consider in these hard times.

The EcoFlow Wave 2 can run as quiet as 44db all in an attempt to make sure a good night's sleep is not disturbed. It's definitely needed as it's quite loud on its highest setting whenever in a small space. For the most part, it's a stable hum but I did get an odd cricket-like noise for a couple of hours here and there. It did disappear but was noticeable. I'm quite a deep sleeper so it never disturbed me yet I can imagine others needing to opt for the lowest fan setting.

(Image credit: Matt Poskitt / T3)

(Image credit: Matt Poskitt / T3)

EcoFlow Wave 2 review: Pricing

As this is a premium air conditioner with extremely versatile portability, you are paying premium prices here. The EcoFlow Wave 2 is available in the UK for a standard cost of £1,049.00 for the unit alone with the add-on battery taking the price to £1,848.00. Ongoing sales take both down to £949.00 and £1,599.00, respectively.

Those in the US can pick up the EcowFlow Wave 2 at $1,299.00 (sale price of $999.00) and the EcoFlow Eave 2 plus add-on battery for $2,199.00 (sale price of $1599.00). Further compatible portable solar panels are also available for purchase.

EcoFlow Wave 2 review: Verdict

The EcoFlow Wave 2 is a superb bit of kit that delivers incredibly quick temperature shifts, a foolproof app and impressive battery life with plenty of options for charging. While it's certainly hefty and not the cheapest air con on the market by any stretch, it's a top premium product that is built to support all weather conditions.