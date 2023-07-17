North Quincy's dominant trio leads the pack: Our 2023 Boys Volleyball All-Scholastics

When it comes to our boys volleyball All-Scholastic team, it was a case of quality over quantity on the South Shore this spring.

There are only seven names here, but the ones who made the list not only turned in impressive individual resumes, but were vital to their teams' tournament rides.

Three North Quincy Raiders led the way. The team went 19-3 overall and advanced to the Division 2 Elite 8 as the No. 3 seed, while a pair of BC High Eagles boosted the team to a 12-6 regular season and the program's first appearance in the Division 1 Sweet 16.

Here's a final nod to the South Shore's best boys volleyball talent for the 2023 spring season:

FIRST TEAM

ADAM BONICA

Quincy

Junior middle hitter had a team-high 277 kills on the season. ... Hit .211. ... Had 147 digs and 222 receptions on serve receive. ... Also plays soccer. ... Member of National Honor Society and student council. ... Coach Jacqui Niosi said, "Adam is a strong hitter who can attack from anywhere."

North Quincy

Senior outside hitter had 198 kills and 169 digs. ... Two-time All-Scholastic. ... Finishes career with 586 kills and 556 digs. ... Led the Raiders to a 19-3 season and the Division 2 Elite 8. ... Also plays football and basketball. ... Three-year captain will study to become a physical therapist at Eastern Nazarene College. ... Coach Megan Johnston said, "Nate was a consistent leader on the team. With his drive and work ethic, he motivated his teammates."

MASON CLEARY

BC High

Junior outside hitter had 277 kills, 265 digs and 39 aces. ... Hit .280. ... Per set, averaged 4.1 kills, 3.9 digs and 0.57 aces. ... Held a 2.21/3 passer rating. ... Led the Eagles to a 12-6 regular season, and their first Division 1 Sweet 16 appearance. ... Coach James Chen said, "In tight moments, he’s been reliable time and time again. He is a complete, six-rotation player that the team leaned on this year to make the program’s first-ever Sweet 16.”

CAMERON JOHNSTON

North Quincy

Junior outside hitter finished with a team-high 245 kills despite missing the first six matches due to injury. ... Had a .265 hitting percentage and has 600 career kills and 250 career digs. ... Two-time All-Scholastic made the MAVCA All-Star game. ... Led the Raiders to a 19-3 season and the Division 2 Elite 8. ... Coach Megan Johnston said, "Cameron's offensive abilities have been essential to our team's success these past two years."

BOBBY LIN

North Quincy

Senior setter had 786 assists for the Raiders, who went 19-3 and advanced to the Division 2 Elite 8. ... Has 1,481 career assists. ... Three-year varsity player. ... Will study finance at Bentley University next year. ... Coach Megan Johnston said, "Bobby was a team player whose accomplishments were not flashy and often flew under the radar."

WILLSON LIN

Braintree

Senior outside hitter holds several school records, including kills in a season (324), kills in a match (32), solo blocks in a season (58) and aces in a season (31). ... Received Bay State Conference first-team honors. ... Voted team MVP. ... Will play at Emmanuel College next year. ... Coach Roberta Stannard said, "Willson Lin was instrumental in the success of our boys program this season."

JAMES SHRIVER

BC High

Junior outside hitter had 191 kills, 252 digs and 43 aces. ... Averaged 2.8 kills, 3.71 digs and 0.63 aces per set. ... Leads the team in aces and aces/set. ... Second on the team in kills and digs. ... Team captain led the Eagles to a 12-6 regular season, and their first Division 1 Sweet 16 appearance. ... Coach James Chen said, “James was our strongest and most consistent server this year. He has great ball control in the back row and up at the net. He is a hard worker and always holds himself and his team to a high standard.”

