Vikings roster countdown: No. 83 Jalen Nailor — WR4 in year 2?

Ahead of the Vikings ' 2023 training camp beginning in late July, we'll be taking a look at every player on the 90-man roster, counting down from 99 to 0 (excluding the UDFAs, who we've already profiled). For every player, we'll look at the best and worst-case scenarios and their realistic outlook for the upcoming season.

No. 83: Jalen Nailor, WR

Age: 24 | Size: 6'0", 190

Jalen Nailor was one of the biggest standouts of the Vikings' offseason program this year. With Adam Thielen gone, Justin Jefferson absent, and Jordan Addison injured, Nailor got a ton of reps with the first-team offense alongside K.J. Osborn and T.J. Hockenson. He took full advantage of that opportunity by running sharp routes and making plays. Offensive coordinator Wes Phillips was impressed .

The Vikings would love to see Nailor take a year two leap this season, much like Osborn did in 2021. The latter was a fifth-round pick who didn't catch a single pass as a rookie, then posted a 50-655-7 line in his second season. Nailor was a sixth-round pick out of Michigan State in 2022 who caught nine passes as a rookie, seven of which came in the final two games of the season. Although he'll presumably enter this year as the No. 4 wide receiver at best, he could find himself one injury away from a significant role in the passing game.

Nailor was a big-play threat at MSU, averaging 19.2 yards per reception with ten touchdowns over his final two seasons. He's a big-time athlete whose nickname is "Speedy." He's also the next potential development success story under Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell. Nailor looks like he has a chance to be pretty good, but it'll be interesting to see what his role looks like if Justin Jefferson, Osborn, and Addison are all healthy.

Best-case scenario: Nailor easily secures the Vikings' No. 4 WR job with a strong training camp and has a role in the offense all season. In 2024, he steps in for Osborn as the No. 3.

Worst-case scenario: Nailor's effectiveness slips a bit in camp and he's surpassed by Brandon Powell on the depth chart.

Outlook for 2023: As things stand right now, Nailor feels like the heavy favorite to be the Vikings' WR4. He's a great example of the Vikings' depth at that position. Assuming he earns that role, he'll be used in a handful of four-wide sets and given some opportunities to run deep routes. And again, he'll be one injury from a much bigger role.

