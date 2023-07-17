Open in App
InsideTheVikings

Vikings roster countdown: No. 83 Jalen Nailor — WR4 in year 2?

By Will Ragatz,

1 day ago

Ahead of the Vikings ' 2023 training camp beginning in late July, we'll be taking a look at every player on the 90-man roster, counting down from 99 to 0 (excluding the UDFAs, who we've already profiled). For every player, we'll look at the best and worst-case scenarios and their realistic outlook for the upcoming season.

No. 83: Jalen Nailor, WR

Age: 24 | Size: 6'0", 190

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XDrTL_0nSZb9NC00

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Nailor was one of the biggest standouts of the Vikings' offseason program this year. With Adam Thielen gone, Justin Jefferson absent, and Jordan Addison injured, Nailor got a ton of reps with the first-team offense alongside K.J. Osborn and T.J. Hockenson. He took full advantage of that opportunity by running sharp routes and making plays. Offensive coordinator Wes Phillips was impressed .

The Vikings would love to see Nailor take a year two leap this season, much like Osborn did in 2021. The latter was a fifth-round pick who didn't catch a single pass as a rookie, then posted a 50-655-7 line in his second season. Nailor was a sixth-round pick out of Michigan State in 2022 who caught nine passes as a rookie, seven of which came in the final two games of the season. Although he'll presumably enter this year as the No. 4 wide receiver at best, he could find himself one injury away from a significant role in the passing game.

Nailor was a big-play threat at MSU, averaging 19.2 yards per reception with ten touchdowns over his final two seasons. He's a big-time athlete whose nickname is "Speedy." He's also the next potential development success story under Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell. Nailor looks like he has a chance to be pretty good, but it'll be interesting to see what his role looks like if Justin Jefferson, Osborn, and Addison are all healthy.

Best-case scenario: Nailor easily secures the Vikings' No. 4 WR job with a strong training camp and has a role in the offense all season. In 2024, he steps in for Osborn as the No. 3.

Worst-case scenario: Nailor's effectiveness slips a bit in camp and he's surpassed by Brandon Powell on the depth chart.

Outlook for 2023: As things stand right now, Nailor feels like the heavy favorite to be the Vikings' WR4. He's a great example of the Vikings' depth at that position. Assuming he earns that role, he'll be used in a handful of four-wide sets and given some opportunities to run deep routes. And again, he'll be one injury from a much bigger role.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long.

