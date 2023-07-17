Open in App
The Augusta Chronicle

Six months after Columbia County boy was attacked by pit bulls, an update on the lawsuit

By Alexandra Koch, Augusta Chronicle,

1 day ago
Six months after a brutal pit bull attack that left an 11-year-old Columbia County boy in the hospital fighting for his life, court filings show progress in the family's lawsuit against the dogs' owner and his landlord.

Justin Gilstrap was riding his bike close to home on Jan. 6 when three dogs attacked him, ripping off one of his ears and 80% of his scalp, according to previous reporting. Gilstrap was hospitalized for weeks, receiving numerous surgeries for his injuries.

The lawsuit, filed by Gilstrap's mother, Ericka Gilstrap, in Columbia County Superior Court on Jan. 30 is seeking punitive damages from dog owner Burt Thomas Baker III, 26, of Grovetown, and his landlord Brenda Johnson, of Grovetown.

Dog owner's response to the lawsuit

Baker admitted he had custody of the dogs, but claims they were not classified as dangerous prior to Jan. 6 and never attacked a person or killed an animal, which Gilstrap's mother alleged, according to court documents.

Baker also claimed there was no physical evidence that the dogs were not provoked, contrasting Gilstrap's claim, according to the documents.

He also clarified not all of the dogs accused of being involved were pit bulls and stated they were raised to be "loving" and "gentle." The court documents also note the dogs were socialized with people and other animals.

Augusta Fire investigation:Augusta firefighters deemed at fault for January crashes, $1 million in damage

15-year-old dies in shooting:Boy, 15, killed in Augusta shooting

Landlord's response to the lawsuit

In Johnson's answer to the lawsuit, she claims she did not own and was not responsible for any of the dogs on Jan. 6, according to court documents. She claims she did not allow any dogs classified as "dangerous" to live on the property.

Johnson added she never witnessed Baker's dogs act aggressively or attack anyone in the past. The answer to the lawsuit states she will not accept liability because the injuries did not occur on her property and she was not at the home during the attack.

Baker, Johnson and Gilstrap did not immediately respond last week to requests for comment.

