The Augusta Chronicle

Now Opening: Restaurant starts fundraising webpage; here’s where the next Crumbl opens

By Joe Hotchkiss, Augusta Chronicle,

1 day ago
An Augusta Caribbean restaurant needs more workers and more operating capital; developers are building 262 townhomes in west Augusta to help alleviate the housing crisis; a national cookie chain is taking another bite out of the Augusta-area market; and a downtown coffee shop wants to start pouring in Columbia County.

Here's a brief look at openings, closings and other changes in Augusta-area business:

Soca Vegan Kitchen

HELP WANTED: A Caribbean-themed restaurant that’s been open in Augusta for a year is looking for new employees and a little community support.

Soca Vegan Kitchen, 630 Crane Creek Dr., Suite 103, is headed up by the mother-daughter team of Diane Francis, a professional chef who emigrated from Trinidad in 1988, and Georgia Alexander, a recently retired U.S. Army captain.

Like many other area restaurants, Soca is looking for more staff. Earlier this month, it had to put in-house dining on hold for a few days, switching only to pick-up and delivery until July 11.

On June 15, Alexander started a GoFundMe webpage to solicit donations to help keep Soca afloat.

“As a family-owned business, we are currently facing financial challenges and we are asking for help to stay alive,” Alexander wrote on the GoFundMe page. “We are asking for support from the community to help us pay off high-interest debt and cover operational costs, so that we can continue to provide delicious, all-natural vegan cuisine to our customers.”

The restaurant recently celebrated its first anniversary June 30. Its menu with Caribbean-inspired soups, curries, baked goods and rice-and-bean dishes that help comprise boldly flavored island cuisine.

The minority- and veteran-owned restaurant began as a catering business, D's 5 Star. Soca changed its name as a tribute to the bright, up-tempo soul-calypso music style that developed in the small nation of Trinidad and Tobago in the 1970s.

Scratch-and-dent sale:Local auto body shop sells to national chain; new painting franchise opens

Making waves:James Brown's old radio station adopts all-sports format; cool cakery closes

West Park Townhomes

BUILDING EXCITEMENT: An Augusta-area homebuilder is teaming with another developer to put more than 200 townhomes near Doctors Hospital.

The Ivey Group and Atlanta-based Batson Cook Development Co. recently announced a joint-venture partnership to construct West Park Townhomes, a 262-unit community on Wheeler Road near Interstate 20 and Bobby Jones Expressway.

Ivey South Construction, Ivey Group’s general contracting affiliate, has started the project with the first units expected in early 2024. Planned neighborhood amenities include a clubhouse, a swimming pool, a gym and a pet park.

The townhomes are described as “build-to-rent" units, an increasingly popular alternative to buying a home in a seller’s market.

Crumbl Cookies

WHAT DO YOU WANT, A COOKIE? A nationwide chain of bakeries is firing up its ovens for a second location in the Augusta area.

Hoping to duplicate the early success of the Crumbl Cookies store in Evans, another pair of franchisees plans to open an Augusta Crumbl on July 21, at 826 Cabela Dr., Ste. 2, in the Village at Riverwatch commercial development on River Watch Parkway.

The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays, the company announced Friday. It's expected to provide about 45 jobs.

The two Augusta Crumbl partners, Milo Ta’u Leakehe and Zachary McKinley, were owners and operators with Insight Pest Solutions, a national pest-control franchise.

Crumbl began in Utah in 2017 and has since spread to hundreds of locations in nearly every U.S. state, including nearly two-dozen Crumbls in Georgia.

Ubora Coffee

SPEAKING OF A SECOND LOCATION: A downtown Augusta coffee shop and roastery is now hiring for its second anticipated shop in Columbia County.

Ubora Coffee is taking applications for baristas to help staff its new location in Evans and its current location at 1128 Jones St. Ubora announced the new store on social media June 28.

Interviews will be held at the Jones Street location. For now, Ubora isn’t disclosing exactly where it’s opening in Evans.

Résumés also can be emailed to GM@uboracoffee.com.

