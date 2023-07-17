Briefs: Early voting for Aug. 8 election, Ohio 39 traffic alert, Ohio internships

Early voting underway for August special election

Absentee ballots have arrived at the Crawford County Board of Elections for the special election to be held on Aug. 8. This is a special election for all of Crawford County. Voters can cast ballots at the office during the following hours:

8 a.m. to 5: p.m. July 17-July 21 and July 24-July 28

7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., July 31

7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Aug. 1

7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Aug. 2-4

8 a.m. to 4: p.m., Aug. 5

1 to 5: p.m., Aug. 6

Voters may also request an absentee application by mail by calling 419-562-8721 or by downloading and printing the prescribed form from crawfordcountyohioboe.gov .

Absentee balloting by mail ends at 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 1. Returning absentee ballots by mail must be postmarked by the day before Election Day and received by the fourth day after Election Day. The deadline to return absentee ballots in person to the Board of Elections is 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, Aug. 8.

For more information call the Board of Elections office at 419-562-8721.

Resurfacing work planned for a portion of Ohio 39

The Ohio Department of Transportation says Ohio 39, from the village of Tiro in Crawford County to the village of Shelby in Richland County, will have single lane closures this week for a resurfacing project. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. The work is expected to be completed in August.

High School Tech Internship opportunities available in Ohio

COLUMBUS — Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted says up to 535 students will be placed in tech-related internships this summer through the High School Tech Internship program.

The internship program is an opportunity for Ohio employers to receive reimbursement for establishing a recruitment pipeline by hosting high school interns in tech-related roles. The goal of the program is to provide businesses with the tech talent they need while also providing students with valuable work experience at an early age.

Interns will perform job duties similar to what is expected of an entry-level employee in technology roles that focus on software development, data, cloud and IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, broadband/5G and other tech-focused roles.

Businesses will be reimbursed up to 100% of the wages paid to interns (up to $5,000 per intern) to encourage employers to hire high school students in technology roles. Businesses are also eligible to earn bonuses for each student that earns a credential.

For more information on the program, go to education.ohio.gov .

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Briefs: Early voting for Aug. 8 election, Ohio 39 traffic alert, Ohio internships