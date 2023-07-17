OBITUARY: Jeffery Lynn Payne

Jeffery Lynn Payne was born on July 19th, 1968 and passed away on July 15th, 2023 at the age of 54.

Jeffery Lynn Payne, known affectionately to many as Jeff, was a beacon of humility, kindness, and determination. He was born on July 19, 1968, in Smith County, Tennessee. He was a proud resident of Lebanon, where he built a life filled with purpose, joy, and boundless love.

Jeff was a 1986 graduate of Lebanon High School. He was a machinist by trade, a role he embraced with dedication and precision. His work was not just a means to an end, but a tribute to his character – diligent, reliable, and always striving for excellence.

As a hobby fisherman, an adventurous traveler, and a loving family man, Jeff’s zest for life was infectious. He always had a project going, a testament to his vibrant spirit and constant desire to stay active and engaged.

As much as Jeff loved his hobbies and work, nothing mattered more to him than family. He was a beloved husband of 34 years to Linda Payne, a role he cherished and honored with every passing day. Jeff was the proud father of Jessica (Clay) Treece and Hunter Payne, who will forever remember his wisdom, love, and unwavering support.

He was a cherished brother to Pennie Keathley, Christy (David) Reese, Robbie (Tim) Huddleston, and Tommy (Kellie) Payne. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Barbara Wade.

Jeff was preceded in death by his loving parents, David and Leona Payne.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at Partlow Funeral Chapel, 233 West Main St. from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Funeral services will be at the Christian Life Chapel, 105 Holloway Dr. on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service. Bro. Glenn Denton will officiate and interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Heart Association.

Jeff, with his humility, kindness, and love, left a lasting imprint on the hearts of those he loved and who loved him. His presence will be deeply missed, but his spirit will continue to inspire and guide us.

