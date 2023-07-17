Flooding along Connecticut River destroys crops

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Farms along the Connecticut River were hit the hardest by the recent flooding, ruining hundreds of acres of crops.

“We grow everything in Glastonbury by the Connecticut River because of its very rich soil,” explained Tony Botticello, owner of Botticello Farms in Manchester. “But never in my life has it come in July when we’re just getting started.”

When Botticello surveyed the damage in his fields, he saw hundreds of acres underwater.

“We grow 60 acres of sweet corn,” he said. “Another 60 acres of various produce like squash and cucumbers. We grow pumpkins for the fall, tomatoes.”

At Burnham Farms in East Hartford, they begin harvesting corn around the Fourth of July and usually harvest into September. DJ Burnham told News 8 they may have enough for a week.

“Underneath all that water is all of our cucumbers, pickles, squash, and a few acres of sweet corn,” Burnham said.

Farmers have been hit hard in recent years and cannot catch a break from Mother Nature.

“In February, we had 50-degree weather. The next day, we had -10,” Bryan Hurlburt, the commissioner of the Department of Agriculture, said. “In May, we had sub-freezing temps. In June, we had droughts. In July, we had floods.”

State officials are asking all farmers to report their losses so they can put together a request for a federal disaster declaration. More immediately, state officials said they’d offer short-term, low-interest loans while waiting for federal help.

“I know it’s a short-term solution, it’s not everything you want, it’s not an outright grant,” Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) said. “But it’s a way we can provide a little bit of relief right now.”

The governor, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), and Congressman John Larson (D-1st) were among the state and local leaders who looked at the damage on Monday and discussed the next steps to help farmers and mitigate future damage.

As for what you can do, you’re being asked to shop local.

“Support us!” Botticello said.

Farmers can call 1-833-897-2474 or visit CTFarmStressRelief.com for resources.

Meteorologist Sam Kantrow discusses the impact of flash floods in Connecticut in the video player above.

