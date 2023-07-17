Galway Film Fleadh Winners: ‘Apocalypse Clown’ And ‘Scrapper’ Take Top Prizes



The 35th Galway Film Fleadh ended Sunday evening with the Competition jury handing the festival’s top prizes of Best Irish Film to Apocalypse Clown , directed by George Kane, and the Generation Jury Award to Scrapper by Charlotte Regan.

Written by Demian Fox, George Kane, Shane O’Brien, and James Walmsley and produced by Morgan Bushe and James Dean, Apocalypse Clown follows a troupe of failed clowns as they embark on a chaotic road trip of self-discovery after a mysterious solar event plunges the world into anarchy. Scrapper , which stars Harris Dickinson ( Triangle of Sadness), follows Georgie, a dreamy 12-year-old girl who lives happily alone in her London flat, filling it with magic. Suddenly, her estranged father turns up and forces her to confront reality.



Also among the winners on the night was Lie of The Land , directed by John Carlin. Written by Tara Hegarty and produced by Chris Patterson and Margaret McGoldrick, the tense drama unfolds in this first feature as the Wards prepare to abandon their lives, escaping a dire financial situation when a last-minute change of heart leaves them fighting for survival.



The Graceless Age – The Ballad of John Murry won the Best Irish Documentary award on the night. Written and directed by Sarah Share and produced by Nuala Cunningham, John Galway, and Aeschylus Poulos, the film is the story of American singer-songwriter John Murry who was on the cusp of greatness after the release of his highly acclaimed album The Graceless Age (2013) when his world fell apart.



This year, Galway featured 95 feature films and 102 shorts. The festival ended with the closing night pic Let the Canary Sing , which chronicles Cyndi Lauper’s meteoric ascent to stardom and her profound impact that extends across her music, and ever-evolving punk style.



The full list of winners below:





Generation Jury Award



SCRAPPER | Director, Charlotte Regan



Producer, Theo Barrowclough



Best International Short Fiction



LAST CALL | Director, Harry Holland



Best International Short Animation



GLOBBY THE DRAGON | Directors, Xin Sun and Yun Li



Best International Short Documentary



MARUNGKA TJALATJUNU (Dipped In Black ) | Directors, Matthew Thorne and Derik Lynch



Donal Gilligan Award for Best Cinematography in a Short Film with the Irish Society Cinematographers (ISC) supported by Celtic Grips



TWO FOR THE ROAD | Cinematographer, Eoin McLoughlin



Best First Short Animation Award with Brown Bag Films



PINOKIDOKI



Director/Writer/Producer: Jack C.



Best Cinematography in an Irish Film with Teach Solais



LIES WE TELL | Cinematographer, Eleanor Bowman



World Cinema Competition



PAST LIVES | Director, Celine Song



Producers, David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon, Pamela Koffler



Peripheral Visions Award with Galway Cultural Company



THE LAND WITHIN | Director, Fisnik Maxville



Producers, Thomas Reichlin, Britta Rindelaub and Valon Bajgora



Best International Film



HERE | Director, Bas Devos

Producer, Marc Goyens



Best International Documentary



ONE BULLET | Director, Carol Dysinger



Producers, Carol Dysinger, Su Kim, Ashim Bhalla and Jesper Jack.



The Pitching Award with Wild Atlantic Pictures



The winner is Eimear Morgan with her project ‘ Billy Ruben + The Shunts’



The Galway Film Fair, in association with Bankside Films – Best Marketplace Project



BARFLY – Bridge Way Films, Chris Hees & Dan Thorburn



Best Irish Documentary



THE GRACELESS AGE – THE BALLAD OF JOHN MURRY | Director, Sarah Share



Producers, Nuala Cunningham, John Galway and Aeschylus Poulous



James Flynn Award for Best First Short Drama



BABY STEPS | Hannah Mamalis – Director



James Horgan Award for Best Animation (short) with Animation Ireland



WORRY WORLD | Director: Jessica Patterson



Best Short Documentary with TG4



BEING PUT BACK TOGETHER | David McDonagh – Director



Tiernan McBride Award for Best Short Drama



TWO FOR THE ROAD | Lochlainn McKenna – Director



Best Independent Film Award



VERDIGRIS | Director, Patricia Kelly



Producers, Paul Fitzsimons and Patricia Kelly



Bingham Ray New Talent Award with Magnolia Pictures



AGNES O’CASEY | (Lies We Tell/The Miracle Club)



Best Irish First Feature with Element Pictures



LIE OF THE LAND | Director, John Carlin



Producers, Chris Patterson and Margaret McGoldrick



Best Irish Film with Danu Media



APOCALYPSE CLOWN | Director, George Kane



Producers, Morgan Bushe

