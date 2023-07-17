Open in App
Deadline

Galway Film Fleadh Winners: ‘Apocalypse Clown’ And ‘Scrapper’ Take Top Prizes

By Zac Ntim,

1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QSpXA_0nSZXl8F00


The 35th Galway Film Fleadh ended Sunday evening with the Competition jury handing the festival’s top prizes of Best Irish Film to Apocalypse Clown , directed by George Kane, and the Generation Jury Award to Scrapper by Charlotte Regan.

Written by Demian Fox, George Kane, Shane O’Brien, and James Walmsley and produced by Morgan Bushe and James Dean, Apocalypse Clown follows a troupe of failed clowns as they embark on a chaotic road trip of self-discovery after a mysterious solar event plunges the world into anarchy. Scrapper , which stars Harris Dickinson ( Triangle of Sadness), follows Georgie, a dreamy 12-year-old girl who lives happily alone in her London flat, filling it with magic. Suddenly, her estranged father turns up and forces her to confront reality.


Also among the winners on the night was Lie of The Land , directed by John Carlin. Written by Tara Hegarty and produced by Chris Patterson and Margaret McGoldrick, the tense drama unfolds in this first feature as the Wards prepare to abandon their lives, escaping a dire financial situation when a last-minute change of heart leaves them fighting for survival.


The Graceless Age – The Ballad of John Murry won the Best Irish Documentary award on the night. Written and directed by Sarah Share and produced by Nuala Cunningham, John Galway, and Aeschylus Poulos, the film is the story of American singer-songwriter John Murry who was on the cusp of greatness after the release of his highly acclaimed album The Graceless Age (2013) when his world fell apart.


This year, Galway featured 95 feature films and 102 shorts. The festival ended with the closing night pic Let the Canary Sing , which chronicles Cyndi Lauper’s meteoric ascent to stardom and her profound impact that extends across her music, and ever-evolving punk style.


The full list of winners below:



Generation Jury Award


SCRAPPER | Director, Charlotte Regan


Producer, Theo Barrowclough


Best International Short Fiction


LAST CALL | Director, Harry Holland


Best International Short Animation


GLOBBY THE DRAGON | Directors, Xin Sun and Yun Li


Best International Short Documentary


MARUNGKA TJALATJUNU (Dipped In Black ) | Directors, Matthew Thorne and Derik Lynch


Donal Gilligan Award for Best Cinematography in a Short Film with the Irish Society Cinematographers (ISC) supported by Celtic Grips


TWO FOR THE ROAD | Cinematographer, Eoin McLoughlin


Best First Short Animation Award with Brown Bag Films


PINOKIDOKI


Director/Writer/Producer: Jack C.


Best Cinematography in an Irish Film with Teach Solais


LIES WE TELL | Cinematographer, Eleanor Bowman


World Cinema Competition


PAST LIVES | Director, Celine Song


Producers, David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon, Pamela Koffler


Peripheral Visions Award with Galway Cultural Company


THE LAND WITHIN | Director, Fisnik Maxville


Producers, Thomas Reichlin, Britta Rindelaub and Valon Bajgora


Best International Film


HERE | Director, Bas Devos

Producer, Marc Goyens


Best International Documentary


ONE BULLET | Director, Carol Dysinger


Producers, Carol Dysinger, Su Kim, Ashim Bhalla and Jesper Jack.


The Pitching Award with Wild Atlantic Pictures


The winner is Eimear Morgan with her project ‘ Billy Ruben + The Shunts’


The Galway Film Fair, in association with Bankside Films Best Marketplace Project


BARFLY Bridge Way Films, Chris Hees & Dan Thorburn


Best Irish Documentary


THE GRACELESS AGE – THE BALLAD OF JOHN MURRY | Director, Sarah Share


Producers, Nuala Cunningham, John Galway and Aeschylus Poulous


James Flynn Award for Best First Short Drama


BABY STEPS | Hannah Mamalis – Director


James Horgan Award for Best Animation (short) with Animation Ireland


WORRY WORLD | Director: Jessica Patterson


Best Short Documentary with TG4


BEING PUT BACK TOGETHER | David McDonagh – Director


Tiernan McBride Award for Best Short Drama


TWO FOR THE ROAD | Lochlainn McKenna – Director


Best Independent Film Award


VERDIGRIS | Director, Patricia Kelly


Producers, Paul Fitzsimons and Patricia Kelly


Bingham Ray New Talent Award with Magnolia Pictures


AGNES O’CASEY | (Lies We Tell/The Miracle Club)


Best Irish First Feature with Element Pictures


LIE OF THE LAND | Director, John Carlin


Producers, Chris Patterson and Margaret McGoldrick


Best Irish Film with Danu Media


APOCALYPSE CLOWN | Director, George Kane


Producers, Morgan Bushe

