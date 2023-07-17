Rangers host the Rays on home winning streak

Tampa Bay Rays (60-36, first in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (55-39, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (0-0); Rangers: Dane Dunning (8-2, 2.93 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -124, Rangers +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers will try to keep their three-game home win streak intact when they play the Tampa Bay Rays.

Texas has a 30-18 record in home games and a 55-39 record overall. The Rangers have the top team batting average in MLB play at .275.

Tampa Bay has gone 25-21 on the road and 60-36 overall. The Rays have gone 42-9 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams square off Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 24 home runs while slugging .525. Corey Seager is 15-for-40 with five doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .286 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Rays: 3-7, .215 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (biceps), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rays: Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (back), Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

