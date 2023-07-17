Open in App
The Associated Press

Royals host the Tigers to open 4-game series

By The Associated Press,

1 day ago

Detroit Tigers (41-51, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (27-67, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matt Manning (3-1, 3.72 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Royals: Jordan Lyles (1-11, 6.33 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Tigers -130, Royals +109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals open a four-game series at home against the Detroit Tigers on Monday.

Kansas City is 27-67 overall and 14-33 in home games. The Royals are 11-51 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Detroit is 41-51 overall and 21-26 on the road. The Tigers have a 15-7 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Monday for the seventh time this season. The Tigers are up 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 16 home runs while slugging .463. Drew Waters is 10-for-33 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Spencer Torkelson has 20 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs for the Tigers. Kerry Carpenter is 10-for-33 with a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, .223 batting average, 5.68 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Tigers: 5-5, .232 batting average, 4.15 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Royals: Salvador Perez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (oblique), Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Beaty: 7-Day IL (concussion), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (leg), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

