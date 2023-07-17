Open in App
Angels host the Yankees to open 3-game series

By The Associated Press,

1 day ago

New York Yankees (50-44, fifth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (46-48, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Severino (1-4, 7.38 ERA, 1.81 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Angels: Griffin Canning (6-4, 4.62 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Angels -121, Yankees +101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the New York Yankees to begin a three-game series.

Los Angeles has gone 24-22 in home games and 46-48 overall. The Angels have the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play at .257.

New York is 50-44 overall and 22-21 in road games. The Yankees have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .407.

The teams square off Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 55 extra base hits (15 doubles, six triples and 34 home runs). Mickey Moniak is 14-for-42 with a double, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Gleyber Torres has 13 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs for the Yankees. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 9-for-33 with two doubles and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .254 batting average, 7.64 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Yankees: 4-6, .233 batting average, 5.29 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (shin), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (the los angeles angels placed rhp sam bachman on the 15-day injured list.), Jo Adell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (arm), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Bauers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Willie Calhoun: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Greg Allen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

