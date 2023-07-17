Open in App
Marlins look to break 3-game slide, take on the Cardinals

By The Associated Press,

1 day ago

Miami Marlins (53-42, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (40-53, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (8-5, 3.29 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 129 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (5-5, 4.12 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -122, Marlins +102; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins, on a three-game losing streak, take on the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis is 40-53 overall and 19-26 at home. Cardinals hitters have a collective .431 slugging percentage to rank third in the NL.

Miami is 53-42 overall and 23-24 on the road. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .264, the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play.

The matchup Monday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Marlins have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads St. Louis with 20 home runs while slugging .516. Willson Contreras is 14-for-29 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez leads the Marlins with a .380 batting average, and has 19 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 28 walks and 43 RBI. Jesus Sanchez is 13-for-39 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .292 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by four runs

Marlins: 5-5, .296 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery: day-to-day (leg), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (hip), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (forearm), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Nardi: 15-Day IL (tricep), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (oblique), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

