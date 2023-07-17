Open in App
The Associated Press

Mariners host the Twins to begin 4-game series

By The Associated Press,

1 day ago

Minnesota Twins (48-46, first in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (46-46, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Sonny Gray (4-3, 2.80 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (7-5, 3.66 ERA, .98 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -129, Twins +109; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners start a four-game series at home against the Minnesota Twins on Monday.

Seattle is 46-46 overall and 25-22 at home. Mariners hitters have a collective .311 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Minnesota has a 48-46 record overall and a 22-24 record in road games. The Twins have a 33-12 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.P. Crawford has a .258 batting average to lead the Mariners, and has 20 doubles and eight home runs. Julio Rodriguez is 12-for-42 with six RBI over the past 10 games.

Carlos Correa has 11 home runs, 33 walks and 40 RBI while hitting .232 for the Twins. Donovan Solano is 11-for-34 with seven doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .225 batting average, 2.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Twins: 6-4, .245 batting average, 4.60 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Mariners: Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Twins: Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

