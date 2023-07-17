Open in App
WBEN 930AM

Eight Days of Hope returns to help Buffalo

By Tom Puckett,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a3N4Q_0nSZXXix00

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Eight Days of Hope will be back in Buffalo this week, on the ground in their hometown, helping another neighborhood. This time volunteers will focus on Buffalo's Lovejoy section.

Steve Tybor says this will be the group's fourth outreach in Buffalo. "We've gone to three different districts, University, Madison, and Fillmore. And this year, we selected the Lovejoy district," says Tybor.

Tybor says volunteers will serve 150-200 families with home repairs, with more than 1,000 volunteers set to begin work this week, and more volunteers are always welcome. He adds several companies have sent their employees to help out with these projects.

If you're not the handiest of people, Tybor says not to worry. "If you can pick up a bundle of shingles, if you can carry some drywall, if you can put down flooring or painting, we need you. Don't get caught up in you know if you're skilled or not," advises Tybor. He adds every job will be led by a professional contractor.

He says he's thrilled with the joy he shares with these efforts. "It's amazing when you talk to a lady who's a widow, or an elderly couple, or a single mom who's just really struggling, maybe their roof is leaking or their windows don't operate properly, and when you bring in that joy of just giving them a simple thing that maybe some of us take for granted," says Tybor.

Work concludes on July 22nd.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Buffalo, NY newsLocal Buffalo, NY
Buffalo Bills legend Thurman Thomas promoting free summer meals program
Buffalo, NY22 hours ago
Unsafe and unsanitary senior apartment building in Buffalo
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
716 day celebrations around Buffalo
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Loved ones form foundation in honor of late Buffalo firefighter
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Another Shakeup To The Morning Lineup At WIVB
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
These Fries Were Just Awarded the Best in Buffalo
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
BPS cancels outdoor activities for summer program
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
How to Take a Walk—in Buffalo, and Beyond: Stuff in Yards
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Famous Buffalo Food Finally Available Across The United States
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Meet BFLO Beauty Bar: Downtown Buffalo’s Destination for Blowouts
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Condiments for gastronauts
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Monday News Brief
Batavia, NY1 day ago
A Flavorful Expedition to Duff's Wings in Buffalo, New York
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
4 of the best french fries around Western New York
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Cleanup starts inside the house stained blue from a moving nightmare
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
This Million-Dollar Home Has the Nicest Basement in Buffalo
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
New Mascot for West Seneca West Schools Stirs Debate
West Seneca, NY1 day ago
Redevelopment plans announced for old Women and Children's Hospital
Buffalo, NY14 hours ago
Niagara Falls native Liz Asklar Cotrufello to appear on 'JEOPARDY!'
Niagara Falls, NY2 days ago
Buffalo Police, Fire house 18 migrants in downtown Buffalo
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
Bicyclist struck by vehicle near Elmwood Ave. McDonald’s
Buffalo, NY16 hours ago
You can now have a birthday party at the Palace in Lockport
Lockport, NY22 hours ago
Development update: Perry Projects, Elmwood Commons
Buffalo, NY2 hours ago
Classic Boats on a Classic Southern Tier Lake
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Bison French Onion Dip is now shipping outside of New York
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
Pedestrian struck on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Hamburg water tower project moves forward
Hamburg, NY10 hours ago
Celebrating 716 Community Day at MLK park
Buffalo, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy