Eight Days of Hope returns to help Buffalo

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Eight Days of Hope will be back in Buffalo this week, on the ground in their hometown, helping another neighborhood. This time volunteers will focus on Buffalo's Lovejoy section.

Steve Tybor says this will be the group's fourth outreach in Buffalo. "We've gone to three different districts, University, Madison, and Fillmore. And this year, we selected the Lovejoy district," says Tybor.

Tybor says volunteers will serve 150-200 families with home repairs, with more than 1,000 volunteers set to begin work this week, and more volunteers are always welcome. He adds several companies have sent their employees to help out with these projects.

If you're not the handiest of people, Tybor says not to worry. "If you can pick up a bundle of shingles, if you can carry some drywall, if you can put down flooring or painting, we need you. Don't get caught up in you know if you're skilled or not," advises Tybor. He adds every job will be led by a professional contractor.

He says he's thrilled with the joy he shares with these efforts. "It's amazing when you talk to a lady who's a widow, or an elderly couple, or a single mom who's just really struggling, maybe their roof is leaking or their windows don't operate properly, and when you bring in that joy of just giving them a simple thing that maybe some of us take for granted," says Tybor.

Work concludes on July 22nd.