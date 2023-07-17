Meet the Ocala Star-Banner 2023 All-County Softball Team and player of the year

Softball is a special game that combines athleticism, hand-eye coordination, and mental toughness. The best players use each attribute to impact the game.

Few players used those tools more than K’mari Williams. Her season stats speak for themselves. She led the county in batting average and stolen bases while playing all 26 games.

“She’s rare. She’s the best athlete and the biggest cheerleader,” Dunnellon head softball coach Matthew Kidney said.

Williams’ ability to get her teammates involved made for a special senior season. Her personal success was pertinent to Dunnellon going from a two-win team in 2022 to an 11-win team in 2023.

Team Leader

She’s an infectious leader in the dugout. Every time the Tigers erupted with a song, Williams led the charge.

“Being a leader on the field and the team means stepping up to the plate when no one else would," said Williams. "I knew I was one of the girls that had more experience on the team. I tried to be the best player I can and help anyone out in any way.”

During practice, it was Williams who set a fire under younger teammates. Williams finds out what makes you tick in a playful way to drive your competitive spirit on the field. She’s also the first person to speak up when the energy on the field dies down.

“She really holds them accountable. There were times something would happen at practice, and before I could say anything, K’mari would say you know you can run faster than that,” Kidney said.

Williams’ work ethic allows her to be a vocal leader. Without it, orders are nothing more than empty words. People notice when you ask your coach to open the batting cage in the middle of the summer to get reps in.

K’mari’s father, Mario Williams, says she’s always had a work ethic. She’s been one of her most consistent practice partners between softball and basketball for years.

“She just gets better and better every year,” Mario said. “She works hard and will continue to grow. I’m more impressed by the way she interacts with her teammates more than her swinging bats and the stat stuff. She's grown that part of her way more than any of that stuff that shows up on the stats.”

It’s a big part of her internal drive. She knows that extra work is the separator between good and great players.

After her junior season, she started taking the weight room seriously. By preseason of her senior year, she sent the season's first pitch over the fence for the first time in her career.

She knew it was going deep off the bat. She’s been robbed before with balls that hit the lip of the wall, but seeing that first one fly was the start of a special campaign.

“It’s a big accomplishment," Williams said. "I always felt like, when am I going to hit my first home run?”

It was the first of her seven homers of the year. She hit a three-run shot in the top of the seventh while down three runs. She came through in the clutch for her team, and that began long before the first game of the season.

“Nothing she can do surprises me. She works so hard and loves it. So I’m not surprised if I’m being totally honest,” Mario said.

Mental toughness

As athletes reach higher levels, they must become more malleable. Williams flashed that ability several times during the season.

In a sport like softball, you need to be mentally tough during a cold spell at the plate. When Williams had one during the season, she kept swinging. She went hitless in back-to-back games.

Before practice, Kidney asked her what was going on. Williams replied, “I’m just not seeing the ball." Kidney jokingly told her, “well look at it”. They laughed, and she snapped the cold streak the next game. K’mari went 6 for 7 over the next two games racking up two triples and a home run.

“She can just take things in the moment for what they are. Enjoy them if they’re good or squash them when they’re bad,” Kidney said.

Earlier in the season, Dunnellon needed help at the top of the lineup. Kidney had Williams hit leadoff. Her preference is hitting third. Without blinking an eye, she took the challenge, laid down a bunt, stole second base, and scored from second to open the inning.

Before her second at-bat, Williams and Kidney crossed paths. She told her coach, without breaking stride, “That was a good idea.”

That’s K’mari, the competitor. She looks a challenge in the face until it’s something she gets the hang of.

“It’s not very typical that kids see the bigger picture in the moment," Kidney said. "She has a good athletic head on her shoulders, and it’s been a joy to coach her.”

That’s what makes her a good mentor to younger teammates. It’s what helped her tie Dunnellon’s highest win total since 2019. It’s also why Kidney believes she’ll end up in a Division I program one day.

Williams' competitive fire is tied to her ability to push through tough situations. Her work ethic, natural ability, and unwavering mindset are keys to her success on and off the field.

“Earned and justified are two words used to describe K’mari’s POTY of the year selection,” Kidney said. “Her body of work speaks for itself.”

Ocala Star-Banner All-County Softball Teams

All County First team

INF- K’mari Williams, Dunnellon SR. - .500 Batting average, 44 runs scored, 34 RBIs, 5 triples, 5 homeruns, 30 for 30 stolen bases

INF-Alivia Vance, Vanguard SO. - .376 BA, 418 OBP, 21 RBIs, 32 hits, 18 runs, .494 slugging

INF- Aniyah Dixon, West Port SR. - .396 BA, .495 OBP, 4 home runs, .605 slugging, .953 fielding %

INF- Emily Pearce, Belleview SR. - career high .447 BA, 37 Hits, 28 Runs 21 RBI 10 stolen bases, .505 OBP, 97% fielding % at SS

OF- Jordan McLaughlin, Belleview SR. - .390, 30 Hits, 23 Runs, 10 RBI 11 BB, 1 error all year

OF- Izzy Lewis, Forest SR. - .422 BA, 30 Runs, 21 Stolen Bases, 23 RBI

OF- Victoria Graham, Vanguard SR. - .351 BA, .420 OBP, 20 RBIs, 15 runs, 27 hits, .610 slugging

C- Lillyan Land, Vanguard SO. - .425 BA ,460 OBP, 25 RBIs, 34 Hits, .512 slugging

P- Ryleigh Bauer, West Port SR. - 8 wins, 189 Ks, .404 BA, 2 home runs, 5 runs, 38 hits

P- Hannah Davis, Vanguard SO. - 9 wins, 119 strikeouts, .308BA, 14 RBIs, .448 slugging %

P- Kinley Libby, Trinity Catholic SR. - .553 BA, 12 runs, 42 hits, 37 RBIs, 7 HRs.

DH- Emma Kaylor, Trinity Catholic JR. - .410 BA, 32 hits, 28 RBIs, 5 Home runs

UTIL- Juli Gabriel, Forest SR. - .301 BA, 24 Runs, .970 field %, 1 error

UTIL- Taytym Simonsen, Dunnellon, FR. - .429 BA, 26 RBIs, 8 doubles, 1 homerun, .947 fielding percentage

UTIL- Emily Bellomo, Forest SR. - .392 BA, 22 runs, 6 HR, 35 RBI

All County Second Team

INF-Alysaa Pugh, West Port SR. - .304 BA, 18 runs, 24 hits, 14 RBIs, 1 HR, .960 fielding percentage second switch

INF- Gigi Santiago, Belleview SR. - .326 BA, 28 Hits, 23 Runs, 14 RBI

INF-Destiny Horcajo, Vanguard SO. - 36 runs, .402 OBP, .286 BA, 23 hits, .444 slugging

INF- Kyra Rigozzi, Lake Weir, SR. - .353 BA, 18 runs, 24 hits, 11 RBIs, .931 fielding percentage

OF- Samantha Bernstein, Dunnellon SO. - .386 BA, 24 runs scored, 21 RBIs, 2 triples, 17 for18 stolen bases, .912 fielding percentage

OF- Avree McCubbin, North Marion SO. - .387 BA, 11 runs, 24 hits, 18 RBIs, .916 fielding percentage

OF- Alexa Boticello, Ocala Christian SR. - .647 BA, 17 runs, 22 hits, 18 RBIs, 2 HRs in 11 games

C- Lynnay Howard, Belleview SR. - .444 BA, 40 hits, 24 RBI, 10 doubles, 2 HR

P- Leah Myer, Forest SR. - .275 BA, 8wins, 2.40 ERA, 100 K’s

P- Randi O'Cull, Belleview SO. - .356 BA, 26 RBI, 26 Hits

P- Liliana Ornelas, Trinity Catholic SO. - 3 wins as a starter, 104 Ks in 92.1 innings, 377 BA, 4 HR, 24 RBIs, 29 hits, 11 runs

DH- Emma Sims, Trinity Catholic SO. - .314 BA, 27 hits, 21 RBIs, 25 runs, 2 HR

UTIL- Aurora Shifflett Forest, FR - .397 BA, 5 HR, 25 RBI

UTIL- Jaelynne Whipple, Forest SO. - .389 BA, 28 Runs, 7 2B, 1 HR, 18 RBI

UTIL- Jessica Hallford, Lake Weir SR. - .291 BA, 16 runs, 16 hits, 12 RBIs, 2 triples, .905 fielding percentage, 11 stolen bases

Honorable mention

Taytym Simonsen, Dunnellon, Presley Faul, Ocala Christian, Isis Howard, Belleview, Beth Levy, Lake Weir, Kiera Evans, Belleview, Kristina Fogleman, Trinity Catholic, Lili Bedford, North Marion, Rilynn Fountain, Forest, Cassidy Hooks, North Marion, Mary Brooks, North Marion, Kaylee Myers, Vanguard

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Meet the Ocala Star-Banner 2023 All-County Softball Team and player of the year