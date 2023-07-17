Open in App
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

At 86, local sci-fi author, historian Wayne Burkhardt is dreaming of Mars

By Jennifer Eberbach, Livingston Daily,

1 day ago
HAMBURG TWP. — Wayne Burkhardt never let age stop him.

Burkhardt, 86, is a historian, author and poet. He didn't start his series of science fiction novels until he was retired and in his 70s.

He expects to publish his fourth book in the series soon and has already concocted a plot for the fifth.

After a career in electrical engineering, Burkhardt devoted time to local history. He's a former board president of the Hamburg Township Historical Museum, where one of the exhibit galleries is named after him.

His sci-fi series, "The Brisen Chronicles," begins with the 2013 novel "Shift." The novel introduces protagonist George, who wakes up in strange places as other people.

"The way the first book started," Burkhardt explained, "I woke up with a dream and it didn't go away. I was having to get a poor man out of a particular problem that I had created and couldn't get him out of it."

The dream inspired his plot.

"The things that make you 'you' can be shifted to another person," he said.

His main character's strange journey continues in the next two books in the series, "Pandemic" and "Barbaric."

He's working with Wynwidyn Press in Pinckney to self-publish the fourth book, "Hypogeals," soon.

"It means growing underground," he said. "That opens up a whole new world I can use."

He intends to write a fifth novel that'll get George to Mars. His working title is "How to Get to Mars in Five Easy Books."

"The next book, if I write it, I know how I’m getting him there, but I’m not going to tell you," he said.

He said working in electronics for chemistry departments helped fuel his interest in sci-fi writing.

"There are a lot of things that really happen in this electronic world," he said. "You can build an empire."

Writing poetry also came later in life for Burkhardt. He's self-published several books of poems, which are in "3rd Time's a Charm: Life, Love, and Other Things," published by Wynwidyn Press in 2021.

The title is a nod to the three women Burkhardt's loved, including two wives who've passed and his girlfriend.

"I can make people laugh or cry," he said. "When I start off, I don’t plan them, a certain idea will just go 'bing.'"

Contact reporter Jennifer Eberbach at jeberbach@livingstondaily.com.

