Naples company offering fiduciary and life management services expands into Venice

VENICE – Senior Advocacy Group, a Naples-based public benefit corporation dedicated to advocating for older adults’ well-being, has expanded its operations with the opening of a new office at 871 Venetia Bay Blvd., Suite 201, in Venice.

The new office, which will be open by appointment, enables Senior Advocacy Group to provide services for families throughout Southwest Florida, from Naples to Sarasota.

Senior Advocacy Group advocates for older adults’ well-being by offering comprehensive fiduciary and life management services that integrate legal, financial, medical, emotional and social needs.

In addition to its new location, Senior Advocacy Group appointed Ashley DeVries as client care director and Emma Barnes as operations manager.

“We have expanded our footprint into Sarasota County in response to an exponential increase we’ve observed in the fiduciary and life care management needs of families throughout the region,” Linda Flores, a Senior Advocacy Group partner, said in a prepared statement. “Our new office in Venice will allow us to connect with local agency partners, serve more older adults and their families, and offer valuable resources and education across an extended service area.”

DeVries has more than 15 years of social work experience and serves as a compassionate health care surrogate and agent under a durable power of attorney, providing an array of fiduciary and life care management services to support older adults at various levels of care. Prior to joining Senior Advocacy Group, DeVries served as a client care manager at McKenney Home Care. She previously was the executive director at Seascape at Naples, formerly known as Keystone Naples.

Barnes oversees the expanding business operations of the firm. She most recently served as a consultant and care manager at The Senior’s Answer in Miami.

Senior Advocacy Group was founded by partners Shelley Rhoads Perry, a trust and estates attorney with extensive fiduciary planning and administrative experience, and Flores, a former banking executive with more than 25 years of experience in the financial sector. Flores is also a Florida-registered professional guardian.

“Our goal is to protect and care for as many people as we can in Southwest Florida," Perry said. "Senior advocacy is an unmet need that we have the skills and expertise to address.”

As a professional fiduciary firm, Senior Advocacy Group serves as clients’ independent trustee, agent under a durable power of attorney, health care surrogate or personal representative, and coordinates the often-needed life care management services.

For more information, visit SeniorAGroup.com or call 239-206-1203.