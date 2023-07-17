Open in App
Herald-Tribune

Naples company offering fiduciary and life management services expands into Venice

By Staff Report,

1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QdAA2_0nSZWUBP00

VENICE – Senior Advocacy Group, a Naples-based public benefit corporation dedicated to advocating for older adults’ well-being, has expanded its operations with the opening of a new office at 871 Venetia Bay Blvd., Suite 201, in Venice.

The new office, which will be open by appointment, enables Senior Advocacy Group to provide services for families throughout Southwest Florida, from Naples to Sarasota.

Senior Advocacy Group advocates for older adults’ well-being by offering comprehensive fiduciary and life management services that integrate legal, financial, medical, emotional and social needs.

In addition to its new location, Senior Advocacy Group appointed Ashley DeVries as client care director and Emma Barnes as operations manager.

“We have expanded our footprint into Sarasota County in response to an exponential increase we’ve observed in the fiduciary and life care management needs of families throughout the region,” Linda Flores, a Senior Advocacy Group partner, said in a prepared statement. “Our new office in Venice will allow us to connect with local agency partners, serve more older adults and their families, and offer valuable resources and education across an extended service area.”

DeVries has more than 15 years of social work experience and serves as a compassionate health care surrogate and agent under a durable power of attorney, providing an array of fiduciary and life care management services to support older adults at various levels of care. Prior to joining Senior Advocacy Group, DeVries served as a client care manager at McKenney Home Care. She previously was the executive director at Seascape at Naples, formerly known as Keystone Naples.

Barnes oversees the expanding business operations of the firm. She most recently served as a consultant and care manager at The Senior’s Answer in Miami.

Senior Advocacy Group was founded by partners Shelley Rhoads Perry, a trust and estates attorney with extensive fiduciary planning and administrative experience, and Flores, a former banking executive with more than 25 years of experience in the financial sector. Flores is also a Florida-registered professional guardian.

“Our goal is to protect and care for as many people as we can in Southwest Florida," Perry said. "Senior advocacy is an unmet need that we have the skills and expertise to address.”

As a professional fiduciary firm, Senior Advocacy Group serves as clients’ independent trustee, agent under a durable power of attorney, health care surrogate or personal representative, and coordinates the often-needed life care management services.

For more information, visit SeniorAGroup.com or call 239-206-1203.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Miami, FL newsLocal Miami, FL
High-end SWFL movie theater to close
Naples, FL2 days ago
Homes in these Tampa Bay area metros are at 'very high' risk of price decline
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Hurricane Ian battered these middle-class beach communities. Repair costs finished them off.
Cape Coral, FL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sarasota sisters detail the skills to set leaders apart from the pack
Sarasota, FL9 hours ago
Port Charlotte resort to hold five job fairs to fill more than 1,000 spots
Port Charlotte, FL21 hours ago
North Naples neighbors hope old transcript can stop developer's bid to expand Kalea Bay tower
Naples, FL1 day ago
Nearly 2,000 homes headed to 1,000-acre Plant City development
Plant City, FL2 days ago
Developer could put up to 5,000 homes near Lakewood Ranch; residents sue county
Lakewood Ranch, FL20 hours ago
Sunseeker Resort Job Fair Today In Punta Gorda
Punta Gorda, FL1 day ago
Hurricane Ian victim waiting for repairs after Florida insurer’s insolvency
North Port, FL19 hours ago
Edison Grand residents flood Fort Myers with complaints over safety concerns
Fort Myers, FL20 hours ago
East Manatee food pantries see consistent, growing demand
Bradenton, FL1 day ago
Naples restaurant news: Temping new Vietnamese on Davis, Hawaiian bowls, burritos on Livingston
Naples, FL9 hours ago
Oahu Fresh Bowls to open Tuesday in Naples area
Naples, FL1 day ago
This Week’s Just Sold Properties on Sanibel, Captiva
Sanibel, FL2 days ago
What’s the deal with all of these car washes?
Tampa, FL1 day ago
No yard waste pickup in Bradenton Monday
Bradenton, FL23 hours ago
Cape Coral cashier supervisor featured on Stories2Share gets new kidney
Cape Coral, FL19 hours ago
Bank buys Sarasota building for $235K, plans full-service banking center
Sarasota, FL4 days ago
Cape Coral family fishes out newspaper machine from canal
Cape Coral, FL3 days ago
Gulf Coast Indulgence: Naples Curry Recipe for a Memorable Dining Experience
Naples, FL2 days ago
Motorcyclist dead in North Naples crash
Naples, FL10 hours ago
Sea turtle hatchlings trapped in hole on Holmes Beach rescued, released into Gulf
Holmes Beach, FL1 day ago
Florida's rainy season has been unusually dry: Here's why
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Florida couple bought boats, businesses with $3.4M in COVID relief scheme, officials say
Fort Myers, FL3 days ago
First turtle nest hatches on Fort Myers Beach
Fort Myers Beach, FL1 day ago
A New Chapter of Leadership Unfolds
Sarasota, FL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy