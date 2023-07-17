Evergreen Grease one of three new stakeholders to join Michigan Advanced Biofuels Coalition

ST. JOHNS — Evergreen Grease of Adrian recently became one of three new stakeholders to join the Michigan Advanced Biofuels Coalition (MiABC), which focuses its work on increasing the understanding and adoption of biodiesel and other advanced biofuels produced from renewable resources.

MiABC was formed in 2022. One of the main forms of renewable resources it advocates for is soybean oil, according to a news release from the Michigan Soybean Committee.

Evergreen Grease provides used cooking oil recycling and other services to 2,500 restaurants in Michigan and surrounding states. The company uses non-chemical separation methods to remove water and solids from the collected oil, resulting in a high-quality feedstock for efficient biodiesel production.

Part of Evergreen’s truck fleet runs on 100% biodiesel (B100), using the aftermarket Vector System from Optimus Technologies for smooth operations, the Michigan Soybean Committee said.

Joining the biofuels coalition along with Evergreen Grease are Ag Energy Transport and Stillwell Logistics, both of Buchanan. They join 16 other stakeholders already involved with MiABC.

“These companies share a common goal of helping Michigan fleets and communities meet their carbon reduction goals through use of renewable fuels,” Hanna Campbell, demand specialist for the Michigan Soybean Committee and one of MiABC’s founders, said in the release. “Interest in advanced biofuels continues to grow in Michigan, thanks to the commitment of our stakeholders.”

Evergreen Grease, Ag Energy Transport and Stillwell Logistics are part of a family of companies that collects, processes, trades and transports fats, oils and greases (FOG) as feedstocks for biodiesel production, according to the release. A fourth company, Third Coast Commodities, is a FOG commodity trading group that is also an MiABC stakeholder.

“Together, these companies represent key components in the supply chain that brings biomass-based diesel fuel to Michigan and beyond,” the Michigan Soybean Committee said.

Subscribe Now:For all the latest local developments, breaking news, and high school and college sports content.

By joining the coalition, the organizations “signal their commitment to improving Michigan communities through heightened energy security, cleaner air and a healthier environment.”

Funding for MiABC comes from Michigan farmers through the soybean checkoff program, which is managed by the Michigan Soybean Committee, the release said. Checkoff investments are used to research, educate and develop market opportunities for soybeans.

For more information about biodiesel and the workings of the MiABC, visit www.miadvancedbiofuels.com.

Evergreen Grease, meanwhile, can be found online at www.evergreengrease.com. It’s recycling center is in Adrian at 1445 Enterprise Drive and can be contacted at 517-264-9913.