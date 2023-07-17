Open in App
The Daily Telegram

Irish Hills Chamber: Coffee & Connections networking event scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 3

By Cindy Hubbell,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NmQA1_0nSZTm9o00

The Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce is holding Coffee & Connections beginning at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Harold’s Place. This is a free networking/breakfast event for chamber members, courtesy of Harold’s Place. Nonmembers are $10 per person. Register at IrishHills.com.

Cambridge Junction Historic State Park/Walker Tavern is holding an evening concert from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 20. Bring your lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the Paige Band. Go to Michigan.gov/cambridgejunction to find their summer events.

The Great American Crab Races will be held at the Beach Bar Thursday, July 20, through Sunday, July 23. The kids' races are at 1 p.m. Saturday, and adult races start each night at 6 p.m. Races begin by buying a ticket and naming a crab. The winning crab is the one that makes the quickest trek from the center of the table to outside a painted ring. Go to beachbarclarklake.com for more information.

Mystery Hill on U.S. 12 in the Irish Hills will have vendors every Saturday this summer from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you are interested in becoming a vendor or want more information, call 517-467-2517. Join the Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at Mystery Hill for a ribbon cutting, celebrating the reopening of this Irish Hills tourist gem.

Sandbar Café, Coffee & Creamery will be hosting “Tuesday Talks” starting Tuesday, July 25, and continuing every two weeks. Watch for the topics: Area History, Bee Sustainability, Night Sky Photography, Birding with Nerds, Perennial Gardening and more. Sandbar Café’s new location is 103 S. Talbot St. in Addison.

Eineder Funeral Homes is holding a free Lunch & Learn seminar beginning at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Jerry’s Pub & Restaurant. The public is invited to learn how planning for your final wishes may shield your family from unnecessary emotional and financial burdens. Join them for a light meal and learn more about pre-arrangements, veteran benefits, cremation, burials and more. Please RSVP at 517-234-1440.

The Clark Lake Spirit Foundation is holding its Kids Triathlon from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 29, at the Clark Lake Yacht Club. Go to Clarklakespirit.com for more information.

Cherry Creek Cellars is hosting WINOS (Women In Need Of Shopping) from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 30. Grab your friends and go to the Creek for vendor pop-ups, drink specials, live acoustic music and a food truck. If you are interested in being a vendor, email Janet at cherrycreekevent@gmail.com.

For more Irish Hills happenings, visit the community calendar at IrishHills.com.

Cindy Hubbell is the president and CEO of the Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce. Her office is at 221 Mill St., Suite C, P.O. Box 805, Brooklyn. She can be contacted at www.IrishHills.com or by calling 517-592-8907.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Brooklyn, MI newsLocal Brooklyn, MI
Faster Horses kicks off Friday at Michigan International Speedway; tickets still available for country fest
Brooklyn, MI6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New Bob's Big Boy locations prepare to open in Farmington, Plymouth Twp.
Farmington, MI2 days ago
New boutique store, Dragonfly and Birch, opening on Main Street!
Manchester, MI3 days ago
B2 Outlet Bargain Bins to Close A West Michigan Location
Hudsonville, MI1 day ago
Michigan’s largest veteran event plans for sixth year
Fowlerville, MI3 days ago
North Farmington High School student collapses, dies while on Alaska hiking trip
Farmington Hills, MI1 day ago
‘She loved people’: Victim of Washtenaw County stabbing remembered for generosity
Ypsilanti, MI7 hours ago
Water main restored on Michigan Avenue in Lansing
Lansing, MI3 days ago
What’s that? A new business is ‘blowing up’ in Michigan Center
Michigan Center, MI1 day ago
Water main break prompts boil water advisory for over 100 BWL customers
Lansing, MI1 day ago
American 1 Credit Union – Payment Support Assistant Manager– Home Office/Resource Center Jackson
Jackson, MI3 days ago
Gusty thunderstorms on the way and your mid-week headlines
Lansing, MI1 day ago
Westbound M-14 near Ford Road closed for shooting investigation by MSP in Washtenaw County
Ann Arbor, MI1 day ago
Residents say red-tagged property has had fair share of trash and squatters
Lansing, MI2 days ago
Bat with rabies identified in Lenawee County, officials remind public what to do in case of exposure
Clinton, MI21 hours ago
Crash kills Jackson man in Spring Arbor
Spring Arbor, MI2 days ago
All lanes of eastbound I-94 near Ann Arbor blocked due to crash
Ann Arbor, MI1 day ago
Man sustains 'large laceration' to head and shoulder, hit by boat propeller after jumping into Cass Lake
Waterford Township, MI2 days ago
Part of Michigan already in ‘long-range’ Severe Weather Outlook
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago
Detroit man murdered along Washtenaw County freeway
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Rundown property near Grand Ledge is the site of alleged animal cruelty
Grand Ledge, MI2 days ago
Michigan State Police begin using license plate readers
Jackson, MI1 day ago
Lansing police searching for runaway teenager
Lansing, MI1 day ago
18-year-old fatally shot on freeway moved to Michigan to become an electrician
Ann Arbor, MI3 days ago
Missing Jackson-area man’s car seen in Macomb County
Jackson, MI3 days ago
National Weather Service confirms tornado in Southwest Michigan
Colon, MI6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy