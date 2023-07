A couple of rounds of rain finally brought some much-needed relief to Mid-Missouri last week.

But not everyone saw equal benefits. In some places, storms that caused damage just miles away dropped just a trace of rain.

Meanwhile, the state continues to be gripped by deepening drought. We'll find out this week how much those rains last week helped.

Do you think they made a dent in the drought where you are? Vote in the poll.

