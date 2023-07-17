Open in App
New York Post

Florida Japanese steakhouse closes after reports of drugs in food, seven customers poisoned

By Fox Business,

1 day ago

A Japanese steakhouse in Santa Rosa County, Florida, closed this month after seven customers were reportedly poisoned by drugs on its premises.

Nikko Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar in Pace closed its doors on July 7 amid a poisoning investigation that began in June.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation on June 10 when multiple victims were reportedly poisoned.

The office has not spoken publicly about how the drugs got into the food.

Santa Rosa County officials confirmed to FOX 10 News that the substances tested positive for narcotics but did not disclose exactly what type of drugs they were.

“We have been able to confirm seven victims at this time,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “All are currently receiving treatment at local hospitals.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CzjQY_0nSZPAxA00
Nikko Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar in Pace, Florida, closed its doors on July 7 amid a drug-related poisoning investigation.
Google Map

The business, which served customers for more than a decade, maintained that they were not responsible for the poisonings.

“It was determined by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s office that there was nothing linking the restaurant to the accusations, and after a clear survey by the health department, we re-open[ed] our doors,” the restaurant’s Facebook page reads, adding that they had been harassed over the allegations.

“Today, a family owned and operated business is closed, 20 employees are out of work, all because of the power of social media,” the statement continues.

Fox News Digital reached out to Nikko Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar and the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office for statements but has not heard back.

There are no additional details about the incidents at this time.

