Polestar Teases New GT Car At Goodwood Festival Of Speed: 'Who Knows What We Will Bring Next Year'

By Anan Ashraf,

3 days ago

Swedish electric car brand Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ‘s (NASDAQ: PSNY ) Polestar 5 made its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on Friday.

The prototype of the electric 4-door grand tourer based on the Polestar Precept concept car can deliver up to 650 kW/884 hp.

“The latest Polestar 5 verification prototype is here. Developed in the UK, Goodwood is like home turf for our electric 4-door GT," said CEO Thomas Ingenlath . The vehicle is expected to launch officially in 2024 and the price will be announced then.


According to the Polestar website, the Polestar Precept, on which the Polestar 4 is based, is not a concept car but a statement one.

“We can’t afford to waste time on sci-fi flights of fancy. Precept defines and displays potential solutions to the real-world challenges that lie before us. It questions conventions without indulging in daydreams,” it reads. The Precept concept car was first shown in 2020.

Why It Matters: The Polestar 5 was joined in the first-glance paddock at the festival by the Polestar 3 SUV and limited-production Polestar 2 BST edition 230. Deliveries of the Polestar 3 are expected in the second quarter of 2024.

Polestar aims to have a line-up of five performance EVs by 2026. The Polestar 6, an electric roadster whose concept was on display during the festival, is planned for launch in 2026, the company said in a statement.

Photo by Jeppe Gustafsson on Shutterstock

.

