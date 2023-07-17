YouTuber Adin Ross Sells $5 Million L.A. Home After Months Of Swatting

$OLD!

YouTuber and live streamer Adin Ross has sold his beautiful L.A. home for a pretty penny ... this after his pad was repeatedly swatted.

The social media mogul unloaded the space for $4,999,999 -- he was originally asking just under $5.5 mil when he put it on the market back in March. He paid $5M last year, so he's probably losing a bit.

Christopher Amitrano

Before Adin moved in, it was home to the likes of NBA star Kelly Oubre Jr. and Charli D'Amelio 's fam.

Christopher Amitrano

The pad is pretty sweet ... multiple fireplaces, a 3-car garage, a saltwater pool, and spa. It also has lots of privacy, backed up against a hill.

TMZ broke the story, Adin was the victim of repeat swatting pranks at the house. It got so bad, cops needed a workaround -- contacting his security team to confirm if the call was real or bogus before sending officers and choppers to the scene.

. Anna and David Solomon of Douglas Elliman held the listing and Brendan Brown of Westside Estate Agency repped the buyer, who was tech CEO Nate Pearson .