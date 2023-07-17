Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
YouTuber Adin Ross Sells $5 Million L.A. Home After Months Of Swatting
3 days ago
YouTuber and live streamer Adin Ross has sold his beautiful L.A. home for a pretty penny ... this after his pad was repeatedly swatted.
The social media mogul unloaded the space for $4,999,999 -- he was originally asking just under $5.5 mil when he put it on the market back in March. He paid $5M last year, so he's probably losing a bit.
Before Adin moved in, it was home to the likes of NBA star Kelly Oubre Jr. and Charli D'Amelio 's fam.
The pad is pretty sweet ... multiple fireplaces, a 3-car garage, a saltwater pool, and spa. It also has lots of privacy, backed up against a hill.
TMZ broke the story, Adin was the victim of repeat swatting pranks at the house. It got so bad, cops needed a workaround -- contacting his security team to confirm if the call was real or bogus before sending officers and choppers to the scene.
. Anna and David Solomon of Douglas Elliman held the listing and Brendan Brown of Westside Estate Agency repped the buyer, who was tech CEO Nate Pearson .
