TMZ

YouTuber Adin Ross Sells $5 Million L.A. Home After Months Of Swatting

3 days ago

$OLD!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K6VT8_0nSZNrOl00
Getty/Christopher Amitrano

YouTuber and live streamer Adin Ross has sold his beautiful L.A. home for a pretty penny ... this after his pad was repeatedly swatted.

The social media mogul unloaded the space for $4,999,999 -- he was originally asking just under $5.5 mil when he put it on the market back in March. He paid $5M last year, so he's probably losing a bit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KVUBX_0nSZNrOl00
Christopher Amitrano

Before Adin moved in, it was home to the likes of NBA star Kelly Oubre Jr. and Charli D'Amelio 's fam.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fwtg6_0nSZNrOl00
Christopher Amitrano

The pad is pretty sweet ... multiple fireplaces, a 3-car garage, a saltwater pool, and spa. It also has lots of privacy, backed up against a hill.

TMZ broke the story, Adin was the victim of repeat swatting pranks at the house. It got so bad, cops needed a workaround -- contacting his security team to confirm if the call was real or bogus before sending officers and choppers to the scene.

. Anna and David Solomon of Douglas Elliman held the listing and Brendan Brown of Westside Estate Agency repped the buyer, who was tech CEO Nate Pearson .

