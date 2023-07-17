OBITUARY: Daniel Shane Davis

Daniel Shane Davis, age 52, of Lebanon Tennessee, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023.

Shane Davis was born in Lebanon TN to Delores Ann Binion and James Lowe Davis.

He loved his job as a carpenter. In his free time, Shane enjoyed fishing, specifically trout fishing. He was a fan of wrestling, especially the Friday Night Smack Down.

Shane is survived by his brother Adam (Gail) Davis and niece Kayla Davis.

He is preceded in death by parents Delores Binion and James Lowe Davis.

The Graveside Service, conducted by Steve Swann, is 11 a.m. Monday, July 17, 2023 at Leeville Cemetery. The family received friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Sunday from 4-8 p.m.

Special thanks to Judy Hughes for being a wonderful friend.

Memorial Donations to Sellars Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses would be greatly appreciated.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393. https://sellarsfuneralservices.com

