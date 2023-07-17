Open in App
Times-Bulletin

Sheriff’s Office Daily Activity Log (Thursday, July 13)

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Court appearances begin as police continue their investigation into Reese Avenue shooting death
Lima, OH1 day ago
Area Woman Arrested for OVI After Almost Hitting Car Head On
Lewistown, OH1 day ago
Paulding murder victim disinterment fruitless
Paulding, OH1 day ago
Rushsylvania man arrested for OVI after traveling in wrong lane
Bellefontaine, OH23 hours ago
Two arrested in death of Lima man
Lima, OH1 day ago
Quincy Man Arrested for Domestic Violence
Quincy, OH1 day ago
Courts: Allen County prosecutor accepts plea deal that swaps murder charge for reckless homicide
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
Two in custody after man found dead in Lima
Lima, OH2 days ago
Child abduction suspect arrested in Mercer County
Kokomo, IN5 days ago
Pritchett family: Death shouldn’t be ‘celebrated’
Lima, OH3 days ago
6-year-old girl dies at Bixler Lake in Kendallville
Kendallville, IN1 day ago
Hicksville shooting suspect turns himself in: police
Hicksville, OH4 days ago
Traffic Alerts for the week of July 17
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
Crash closes portion of I-75 in Miami County
Tipp City, OH2 days ago
Lane restrictions on W. Jefferson Boulevard Tuesday
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
Lima man arrested after seventeen-hour standoff with multiple Allen County law enforcement agencies
Lima, OH8 days ago
Girl, 11, pulled from pool, flown to Fort Wayne hospital
Warsaw, IN3 days ago
Kenton Man Faces Drug Charges After Traffic Stop on 33
Kenton, OH4 days ago
Court docs: Duo pulls knife on man outside Fort Wayne pub, takes belongings valued at total of $1,300
Fort Wayne, IN5 days ago
Lima man arrested for OVI and marijuana
Bellefontaine, OH6 days ago
Six-Year-Old Girl Dies Swimming In Northern Indiana Lake
Kendallville, IN1 day ago
Girl's body recovered in northern Indiana lake
Kendallville, IN1 day ago
COURT DOCS: Glenbrook Square shooting stemmed from argument over a woman
Fort Wayne, IN4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy