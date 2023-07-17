Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Economy:

MVP appeals construction delay to the U.S. Supreme Court. — The Roanoke Times .

Group denies proposal to tear down tobacco warehouse in Danville’s River District for new apartment complex. — Danville Register & Bee .

Politics:

Virginia offers wetland permit guidance following Supreme Court’s Sackett ruling. — Virginia Mercury .

Pittsylvania County Electoral Board hires new registrar. — Chatham Star-Tribune .

Education:

Virginia school funding frames budget debate, but outlook for deal “pretty grim.” — Richmond Times-Dispatch .

Dustup over rainbows leads Roanoke County schools to take look at policies on classroom displays. — The Roanoke Times .

Weather:

National Weather Service director announces permanent meteorologist for Virginia emergency agency. — The Roanoke Times .

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx and s ign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.

The post MVP appeals construction delay to the U.S. Supreme Court; more … appeared first on Cardinal News .