City of Summit Offers Home Energy Audit Program





SUMMIT, NJ - Homeowners interested in the energy performance of their homes can once again take advantage of an 'Energy Insight Program' that will also provide recommendations for improvement.

“I am thrilled this program is coming back to Summit,” said Summit Mayor Nora Radest. “I had an energy audit performed on my home in 2016 through this program and I found it to be very helpful in understanding how I could reduce energy use and make my home more efficient. I encourage Summit residents to take advantage of this valuable program.”

The City has partnered with a contractor to offer home energy audits to Summit homeowners at a rate of $49. These evaluations will help homeowners identify areas of inefficiency and generate a list of upgrade recommendations to reduce energy costs. After the audit is complete, participating homeowners will receive a report that details the efficiency of the heating, cooling, hot water systems, insulation, and air filtration in their homes.

The report will also include information on incentives from New Jersey utility companies and tax credits for installing energy efficient upgrades.

For more information, and to schedule a home energy audit, click here or call 201-632-3463.