Open in App
TAPinto.net

City of Summit Offers Home Energy Audit Program

By TAPinto Summit Staff,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QHaSw_0nSZEYDN00

SUMMIT, NJ - Homeowners interested in the energy performance of their homes can once again take advantage of an 'Energy Insight Program' that will also provide recommendations for improvement.

“I am thrilled this program is coming back to Summit,” said Summit Mayor Nora Radest. “I had an energy audit performed on my home in 2016 through this program and I found it to be very helpful in understanding how I could reduce energy use and make my home more efficient. I encourage Summit residents to take advantage of this valuable program.”

The City has partnered with a contractor to offer home energy audits to Summit homeowners at a rate of $49. These evaluations will help homeowners identify areas of inefficiency and generate a list of upgrade recommendations to reduce energy costs. After the audit is complete, participating homeowners will receive a report that details the efficiency of the heating, cooling, hot water systems, insulation, and air filtration in their homes.

The report will also include information on incentives from New Jersey utility companies and tax credits for installing energy efficient upgrades.

For more information, and to schedule a home energy audit, click here or call 201-632-3463.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Jersey State newsLocal New Jersey State
Verona Council Introduces Bond Ordinance for $500K More for the Township's Two Wells
Verona, NJ3 hours ago
7 Morristown/Morris Township Historic Sites Receive Grants from the Preservation Trust Fund
Morristown, NJ3 hours ago
Deadline Approaches to Run for Hasbrouck Heights or Wood-Ridge BOE
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fair Lawn Residents Invited to Superfund Site Discussion
Fair Lawn, NJ4 hours ago
Town Council Approves Minor Change in Senior Affordable Housing Resolution
West Orange, NJ1 day ago
On-Site Navigator Will Connect Unity Square Guests with Services
New Brunswick, NJ23 hours ago
Red Bank Planning Board Not Cool on Pot Retail Store Entrance/Exit
Red Bank, NJ1 day ago
Pumping up Revenue, Newark Hikes Sewer and Water Rates
Newark, NJ1 day ago
Town of Newton Announcements: Senior Shuttle Canceled, Mosquito Control Efforts
Newton, NJ4 hours ago
Roseland Contracts with Appraisers for Tax Revaluation
Roseland, NJ2 days ago
Union County Board of County Commissioners Brings the Aging Services Kiosk to Elizabeth
Elizabeth, NJ5 hours ago
Madison's Waverly Place Restoration Plans in Final Phase
Madison, NJ7 hours ago
JCP&L to Start Hazard Tree Trimming in Town in August
New Providence, NJ1 day ago
East Hanover Board of Education Seeking New Employees for Before and After School Programs
East Hanover, NJ21 hours ago
Increased New Jersey Child Tax Credit is expected to be a big help to parents in cities like Newark and Trenton
Newark, NJ2 days ago
See Beautiful, Local Gardens at Lake Como’s Inaugural Environmental Garden Tour
Lake Como, NJ23 hours ago
Rahway Expungement Clinic Helps Nearly 70 Individuals Secure 'Fresh Start'
Rahway, NJ1 day ago
Need a Job? Princeton Public Schools Invites You to Drop In on July 19
Princeton, NJ20 hours ago
Lewisboro Awarded $1.4 Million as Part of BRIDGE NY Initiative
Lewisboro, NY1 day ago
Evidence of Worker Exploitation Has Stopped Work at 110 Job Sites Since 2019, Including Two in Rahway
Rahway, NJ4 hours ago
Youth Robotics Summer Camp Registration is Open
Hackensack, NJ22 hours ago
Westfield Library Closes Early Again Tuesday; AC Work Expected to End by Wednesday
Westfield, NJ5 hours ago
Accolades Amidst Adversity: Local College Earns Coveted Reaccreditation Certification
Newark, NJ23 hours ago
Two New Parking Enforcement Officers Starting in Ridgewood
Ridgewood, NJ18 hours ago
Camp Morty Offers Youths a Nature Experience
North Salem, NY8 hours ago
Help Wanted: Town of Newton Seeking School Crossing Guards
Newton, NJ1 day ago
Agenda for Monday Night's Clark Township Council Meeting
Clark, NJ1 day ago
Kenilworth Volunteer Fire Department Announces Passing of Chief Giordino
Kenilworth, NJ1 day ago
International High School Graduate Adds International Baccalaureate Diploma Holder To His Resume
Paterson, NJ21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy