David Griffin denies Zion Williamson trade rumors: “I think what’s unfortunate is he is a name that generates clicks”

Zion Williamson has had a polarizing stint in the NBA so far. While he has oozed with so much potential, he has been unable to stay on the court because of injuries. Naturally, his name has emerged in trade rumors due to being in street clothes more than he has worn the New Orleans Pelicans uniform, and reports of his " minimal relationship " with the organization have been brought up.

However, the team's VP of basketball operations, David Griffin , refuted those notions, blaming the media for using Williamson's name to "generate clicks."

"I would say it's as good as it's ever been," Griffin said of the franchise's relationship with Zion. "... I think what's unfortunate is he is a name that generates clicks no matter what the link says. 'Zion puts on his socks,' - people click on that. And so it makes it really easy for people to manufacture a rumor around him because they don't have to have any kind of actual credibility behind what they say to generate clicks. Reality doesn't matter anymore. Generating clicks matters. And so, unfortunately for Zion, he's an oddity and somebody that people pay a great deal of attention to and manufacture a lot of stories around."

Off the trade market

The offseason has seen the two-time All-Star hit the headlines for various reasons. Apart from his cheating controversy , he has also been a constant fixture in trade machines. For example, Williamson was linked to the Portland Trail Blazers and their No. 3 pick in the 2023 draft, and the Toronto Raptors were also deemed as a potential destination.

But Griffin shut down the rumors, which is expected from a team executive trying to salvage either the organization's partnership with its star or the said star's trade value.

"We never had a single conversation that Zion was part of," Griffin continued. "I think people perceive that we would be willing to move off of Zion because of all the injuries because there's always so much noise around Zion. And fortunately for us, the noise never actually matches what we're really experiencing."

Whatever the case may be, it looks like Williamson is staying in New Orleans. At least there is still a lot of time for the 23-year-old forward to improve his game and, possibly more importantly, his health.

Hanging on to Zion

An important question now for the Pelicans is if it's worth holding on to Zion or if it's better to trade him for pieces that can help Brandon Ingram and C.J. McCollum compete for a playoff spot.

Unfortunately, they might not have any choice now because Williamson's value might not be that high now. Also, they have to consider that a superstar like Damian Lillard cannot command a better package than Tyler Herro, a couple of rotation players, and several draft picks. It's unclear if New Orleans can get a similar package in return in any Williamson deal.

The best course of action for the franchise now is to hold on to its former top draft pick and provide him with a support system that can hold him accountable, particularly regarding his weight issues.