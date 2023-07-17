Detroit Tigers rally with 3 runs in 8th for 3-2 win over K.C. Royals: Game thread recap

Detroit Tigers (41-51) vs. Kansas City Royals (27-67)

When: 8:10 p.m. Monday

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) in Detroit ( Tigers radio affiliates ).

Starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Matt Manning (3-1, 3.72 ERA) vs. Royals RHP Jordan Lyles (1-11, 6.42 ERA).

• Box score

SIGN TIME: Tigers sign prep standout Max Clark after picking him No. 3 overall in 2023 draft

THE NEWSLETTER: Can Matt Manning grab another piece of history vs. Royals?

Tigers lineup:

1. SS Zach McKinstry.

2. CF Riley Greene.

3. 1B Spencer Torkelson.

4. DH Kerry Carpenter.

5. RF Matt Vierling.

6. 3B Nick Maton.

7. 2B Andy Ibáñez.

8. LF Akil Baddoo.

9. C Eric Haase.

RHP Matt Manning.

MUST READ: Detroit Tigers self-taught draft pick Jatnk Diaz's story is right out of a fairytale

COMEBACK TIME: Detroit Tigers' Matthew Boyd believes 'best baseball is ahead' after elbow surgery

Game notes: Matt Manning returns to the mound for the Tigers on Monday for the first time since he helped the team throw a combined no-hitter before the All-Star break.

Manning was brilliant in his last start after narrowly escaping trouble in the first inning, eventually throwing 6⅔ innings of no-hit baseball. Relievers Jason Foley and Alex Lange eventually finished the job and helped the Tigers get their first combined no-hitter in franchise history.

It was just Manning's third game back after an extended stint on the injured list, and obviously, he's hit the ground running. He allowed just two runs in 5⅔ innings in his first start against the Texas Rangers, the best offense in baseball. He was a bit less productive during the Tigers' trip to Colorado, allowing four runs in five innings pitched, but with the elevation that's not terribly surprising.

The Tigers will be facing Lyles, who has a dreadful 1-11 record, but that certainly isn't being helped by pitching for the Royals. Lyles picked up his first win of the season in a start on June 24 against the Tampa Bay Rays (funny enough the best team in the American League). He's pitched just once since that game, allowing one run in five innings against the Cleveland Guardians.

While Lyles has seemingly been pitching better as of late, the matchup is a major opportunity for this Tigers team as they try and make a push before the trade deadline.

To read more about the Tigers and the decisions their president of baseball operations Scott Harris has to make before Aug. 1, click here.

